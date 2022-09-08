5 best cars to buy in GTA Online this week (September 8-14)

GTA Online’s new weekly update was released today, allowing players to grab new rides at amazing discounts.

The Criminal Enterprises update has been successful so far, allowing fans to purchase select vehicles at massive discounts. This week is no exception as players get discounts on vehicles like Coil, Ocelot, Declasse, Vulcar, and more. With that being said, let’s look at the five best cars that are at a discount this week in GTA Online.

Top 5 GTA Online cars to purchase this week - Price, performance, & more

5) Progen GP1

At number five, it is the Progen GP1, a 2-door supercar that was added to GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life McLaren F1 and McLaren F1 GTR.

On the performance side, it is powered by a powerful V12 engine, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in the rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts exceptional acceleration and can reach a maximum top speed of 123.75 mph in no time.

Players can purchase the car at a massive 30% discount. It is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $882,000.

4) Coil Brawler

Next on the list is the Coil Brawler, a 2-seater rally raid vehicle that was added to GTA Online with the III-Gotten Gains Part 2 update. Its visual appearance is inspired by the real-life Local Motors Rally Fighter.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a 5-liter V8 engine, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a front-engine, all-wheel drivetrain. It is one of the fastest off-road cars in the game, excelling in both on and off-road terrains. Its quick acceleration, combined with its handling, further compliments its performance.

It is available at a 40% discount this week and players can get it from Legendary Motorsport for $429,000.

3) Ocelot Swinger

The Ocelot Swinger comes in at number three, a 2-door classic racing car added to GTA Online with the After Hours update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life Jaguar XJ13 and Lucra LC470.

On the performance side, it is powered by a single-cam V12 engine with double-barrel carburetors. It comes equipped with a 5-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an RWD layout, and is considered to be one of the fastest Sports Classic cars, excelling in both high speed and acceleration.

Players can grab the ride for a staggering 40% discount this week. It is available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport for $545,400.

2) Declasse Tulip

Next on the list is the Declasse Tulip, a 4-door muscle car added to GTA Online with the Arena War update. Its visual appearance is based on the real-life 1972 Chevelle Malibu.

When it comes to performance, it is powered by a V8 engine, coupled to a 4-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Although the car tends to oversteer while taking corners, it still has overall good top speed as well as handling that players can master to make the most out of it.

It is available at a 40% discount this week, and can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos or by visiting the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for $430,800.

1) Vulcar Warrener HKR

Finally, the Vulcar Warrener HKR comes in at number one , a 2-door pick-up light pick-up/utility vehicle that was added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. It's primarily inspired by the real-life Nissan/Datsun Sunny pickup truck.

On the performance side, it seems to be powered by an inline-4 engine, with a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Like its 4-door variant, the vehicle boasts high acceleration and can reach a maximum top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h). Due to its lightweight, it has responsive handling and excellent braking capabilities.

Players can pick this ride at an amazing 40% discount this week. It is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $756,000 - $567,000.

Rockstar has done a great job in providing a variety of vehicular discounts in GTA Online every week. It gives players a golden opportunity to collect vehicles and save money on every purchase.

