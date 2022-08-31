5 best melee weapons in GTA Online that everyone should try at least once

GTA Online's combat system is filled with a lot of different and unique weapons, including brutal melee weapons.

The open world of Los Santos is harsh, and players need to rely on weapons to survive while they hustle. One of the most preferred weapon types in the game is none other than melee weapons. These are the types of traditional weapons that players can use in close combat. This week, GTA Online players can grab any melee weapon available, free of cost.

Let’s look at the five best melee weapons in GTA Online that players should try once.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 GTA Online melee weapons to try, ranked

5) Antique Cavalry Dagger

At number five, it is the Antique Cavalry Dagger, a melee weapon added to GTA Online with the “I’m Not a Hipster” update in 2014. It is primarily based on an old Civil War cavalry dagger with features from a real-life Bowie knife.

It is more powerful than the standard knife, and players can kill most NPCs with only one hit. The weapon can also be used underwater, and players rely on it during underwater missions. Players can typically purchase it from Ammu-Nation for $2,000.

4) Machete

Next on the list is the famous Vom Feuer Machete, a melee weapon added to GTA Online with the Lowriders update. It has taken direct inspiration from the real-life Gerber Machete/Saw Combo. It has a bolo-style blade that seems to be inspired by Cold Steel’s Bolo machete.

Players can swing the weapon against the target’s body or head. It can be deadly if aimed correctly in close combat. It is also one of the melee weapons in the game that players can use while riding a motorcycle. It can be purchased generally for $8,900 from Ammu-Nation.

3) Broken Bottle

Next on the list is the basic-looking Broken Bottle melee weapon, added to GTA Online with the Beach Bum update in 2013.

It’s a green-colored broken bottle with sharp edges as a weapon. It can be used similarly to other melee weapons and is very effective in close encounters against unarmed targets. Although players cannot use it underwater like the Antique Cavalry Dagger, it deals more damage compared to the knife. It is available to be purchased at Ammu-Nation for about $300 or free of cost.

2) Flashlight

Next on the list is the Vom Feuer Flashlight, a melee weapon implemented in GTA Online with the Halloween Surprise DLC. It’s a standard-looking flashlight that seems to be inspired by a shorter Kel-Lite model, with some elements taken from Lenser M7R Flashlight.

On the performance side, the Flashlight works like a Crowbar or Hammer when used in combat. However, it also gives players the ability to see in darker areas by producing a wide beam of light. Players can also use the Flashlight to intimidate NPCs in the game and purchase it from Ammu-Nation for $5,750.

1) Pipe Wrench

Finally, at number 1 is the beloved Pipe Wrench, a melee weapon added to GTA Online with the Bikers update. It is a large red-colored 20” long heavy-duty wrench that players can use as a weapon in the game.

Due to its large size and heavy weight, it can easily knock out targets quickly. Players also get the ability to use it with a single hand, allowing for quicker attacks while in combat. Due to the nature of the weapon, it can be used in the same manner as the Crowbar or the Hammer. Players can visit the nearest Ammu-Nation and purchase the Pipe Wrench for $7,150.

Rockstar has provided a lot of variety to GTA Online players when picking a weapon to build their criminal empire in the game. With all the melee weapons available for free this week, players can pick up any of the ones mentioned above and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County.

