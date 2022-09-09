Sprunk continues to lead the Soda Wars in GTA Online

GTA Online’s Sprunk vs eCola event is in its final week, and it looks like Sprunk is currently in the lead.

According to the Rockstar Games Social Club website, Sprunk is winning the in-game beverage competition by a significant margin, with over twice as many votes as eCola.

Sprunk has taken the lead in GTA Online’s cola wars

A screenshot of the Rockstar Social Club website showing the number of votes for Sprunk and eCola (Image via Rockstar Games)

As per the screenshot from Rockstar Games Social Club above, Sprunk has taken a massive lead in terms of the total number of votes. Here’s how many votes both groups have earned so far:

Total number of votes for Sprunk – 140,693+

140,693+ Total number of votes for eCola – 53,985+

Fans have been amused by the latest developments, and a few have shared their reactions on social media. Here are some of the best fan reactions to Sprunk taking the lead in the cola wars:

Sprunk will win? @GTAonlineNews So if sprunk has more members than ecolaSprunk will win? @GTAonlineNews So if sprunk has more members than ecola Sprunk will win?

Alex Monroe 🧀 @TimeToHunt1 @GTAonlineNews Here’s hoping they just give the 300k to both crews… Sprunk is EASILY going to take the crew member crown, but because of where eCola is on the snack interaction menu, those will always be consumed before Sprunk, so that’s why they have the lead. @GTAonlineNews Here’s hoping they just give the 300k to both crews… Sprunk is EASILY going to take the crew member crown, but because of where eCola is on the snack interaction menu, those will always be consumed before Sprunk, so that’s why they have the lead.

Rockstar has done a great job in keeping the competitive feel of the event intact, with the votes continuing to grow by the minute.

How to participate in GTA Online's Sprunk vs eCola event

The Sprunk vs eCola event is quite straightforward, and players are only required to vote for their favorite beverage brand.

Here’s how new players can get started with the cola wars in GTA Online:

Log in to the Rockstar Games Social Club website. Select the 'Crews' tab and click on 'Search.' Open the filter from the right side and choose 'Rockstar Crews.' Search either 'Sprunk Official' or 'eCola Official.' Click on 'Join.'

When players join the crew, it counts as a single vote for the beverage brand, and they can continue contributing from that point onwards.

Here’s how they can vote for their choice of brand in the game:

Drink eCola or Sprunk via vending machines available in the game. Claim free eCola or Sprunk Bodysuits in the game's Clothing Stores.

The event will last until September 14, after which a winner will be decided. The winning team will be rewarded with the following items:

GTA$ 300,000

Branded Parachute bag

Branded Hat

Varsity Jacket

In the latest newswire, Rockstar stated:

“As eCola mounts a final push in the Sprunk vs. eCola showdown, brand ambassadors can telegraph their allegiance by claiming a pair of Red Glow Shades – free for all players logging into GTA Online this week.”

Players can also claim all eCola and Sprunk Liveries for free this entire week.

rsg.ms/a021b6d As eCola mounts a final push in the Sprunk vs. eCola showdown, brand ambassadors can telegraph their allegiance by claiming a pair of Red Glow Shades – free for all players logging into GTA Online this week. As eCola mounts a final push in the Sprunk vs. eCola showdown, brand ambassadors can telegraph their allegiance by claiming a pair of Red Glow Shades – free for all players logging into GTA Online this week.rsg.ms/a021b6d https://t.co/ZnzHx3dT2Z

It will be interesting to see which team ends up becoming the winner. Players can continue to support their favorite brands until next week.

