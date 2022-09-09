Is a GTA+ subscription worth it just for the cars?

Rockstar has introduced so many new things in GTA Online, and the new GTA + subscription is one of them.

It is a paid subscription that provides players with various in-game rewards, new gameplay features, extra money, free cars, and many more things. The service is exclusive to current-gen console players, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, one could wonder if it is worth subscribing for just cars. With that being said, let’s learn everything about GTA+ subscription in this article.

GTA+ is a value-for-money subscription for GTA Online

GTA + is a new paid subscription service released on March 29, 2022. It provides players with not only exclusive cars and related upgrades but also a variety of different benefits every month. Here’s a complete list of common monthly benefits available to subscribers:

$500,000.

100% discount on the usage of Bribe Authorities, Ghost Organisation, and CEO Vehicle requests from the Interaction Menu.

Property-related benefits, including free add-ons, discounts, or bonus properties.

Discounts on items, cash, and RP accelerator bonuses.

Access to exclusive Shark Cards that provide more value.

Exclusive clothing items and vehicle liveries.

Vehicle-related benefits, including but not limited to early access, discounts, bonus cars, aircraft, and more.

The service is available for a monthly price of USD 5.99 for current-gen players.

What benefits are available to subscribers this month?

GTA+ members are in for a treat as it seems that Rockstar is taking the membership seriously. From additional cash and RP in select modes to free HSW upgrades for a brand-new ride, there’s something for everybody.

Here is a complete list of bonuses available to subscribers this September:

Free Declasse Vigero ZX

Free HSW upgrade for Delcasse Vigero ZX

Two exclusive liveries – Cattana Racer and E99

Free Vespucci Beach MC Clubhouse

50% discount on all MC Business Upgrades

1.5X cash and RP on playing Clubhouse Contracts, MC Business Sell Missions, Bar Resupply mission, and Custom Bike Service

2X cash and RP from Survivals

$500,000 to players’ Maze Bank account.

100% discount on Bribe Authorities, CEO Vehicle Requests, and Ghost Organisation CEO Abilities

Free items - Hand-drawn Biker Bomber jacket, White Spiked Gauntlet accessory, and Bigness Hand-drawn Dome helmet.

All the aforementioned bonuses are available for subscribers to claim throughout September 28, 2022.

While most of the benefits are enjoyed by car enthusiasts, the subscription still has value for players who want to show off exclusive items to their friends and climb the ladder of success faster. The access to the brand-new Declasse Vigero ZX is a nice touch, especially with the complimentary HSW upgrade.

How good is the Vigero ZX in GTA Online?

The Declasse Vigero ZX is the new two-door muscle car that was added to the game last week as part of The Criminal Enterprises update drip-feed. Camaro fans love the car as it seems to be inspired by three real-life ones:

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (2017-2018)

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE (2018)

Chevrolet Camaro SS (2019)

On the performance side, it seems to handle itself pretty well. The car runs on a single-cam V8 engine that is attached to a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It has a maximum top speed of 125 mph, which can be further upgraded to 157.5 mph thanks to HSW upgrades.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, take a ride on the wild side with biker-themed bonuses, and more: This month, GTA+ Members get the new Declasse Vigero ZX, two exclusive liveries, and a complimentary Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade.Plus, take a ride on the wild side with biker-themed bonuses, and more: rsg.ms/4ff5521 This month, GTA+ Members get the new Declasse Vigero ZX, two exclusive liveries, and a complimentary Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrade.Plus, take a ride on the wild side with biker-themed bonuses, and more: rsg.ms/4ff5521 https://t.co/ut1QJiELGv

Rockstar is trying its best to keep the membership value-for-money and players can expect the developers to push its value even further soon. With all the bonuses available this month, it’s the best time for players to purchase the membership.

