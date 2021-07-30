How to login to the Rockstar Social Club in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

Rockstar Social Club is an online platform set up by Rockstar Games for players to keep track of their GTA Online stats.

Along with that, they can also create and share content with the community, and assemble crews to play online together much more easily.

The Social Club also acts as a common hub for Rockstar titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, La Noire, Bully and Max Payne 3.

For players who own multiple titles made by Rockstar, making a social club account is a no-brainer.

How to access Social Club in GTA Online

Step 1) Go to the Social Club website

Rockstar social club website homepage (image via Rockstar)

Players will be presented with two options: either sign in to Social Club with a pre-existing account or create a new account.

They can also choose to sign in with their PlayStation Network or Xbox Live account to carry over their stats.

Step 2) Set a nickname

Once players have signed up and linked their preferred systems to social club, they will be asked to set up a "Nickname", which is basically a username.

This nickname will be shown on all social club posts and stats.

Step 3) Open GTA 5 and sign into Social Club

in-game sign in screen (image via Rockstar)

Once GTA 5 is open, all players need to do is press the Home button on their keyboard (located above the four arrow keys on the right side of the keyboard) to open Social Club and sign in.

To exit the social club, they need to press the home button again to go back to GTA Online.

On console, Social Club can be accessed from the main menu and the pause menu.

Step 4) View stats

social club stats screen (image via Rockstar)

Players can now access Rockstar Games Social Club in-game and view their GTA Online stats. They should set up social club accounts as quickly as possible so they don't miss out on exclusive deals and free in-game items which are exclusive to Social Club.

Rockstar Social Club occasionally collabs with Twitch Prime and gives away free in-game items to all social club accounts.

