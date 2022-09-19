“Nightmare for Rockstar Games”: Prominent leaker Jason Schreier confirms that recent GTA 6 leak is real

GTA 6 leaks are surfacing on the internet today, and they seem to be legitimate, as confirmed by none other than the famous leaker and Bloomberg reporter, Jason Schreier.
In a recent post on Twitter, Jason Schreier shared that he has confirmed all the leaks with Rockstar Games' sources and found out that everything is real. He also emphasized that the situation is a big deal for the developer by relating it to a nightmare.
Jason Schreier confirms that the latest GTA 6 leaks are true
When a Twitter user asked Jason Schreier about the latest GTA 6 leaks, he confirmed them to be legitimate by mentioning that the latest leaks matched his report published in July.
He also shared how the past couple of days have been for him. A lot has happened in the gaming industry since he went on paternity leave.
This includes the announcement of the next installation in the Legend of Zelda series and the latest GTA 6 leak. He stated the following in another tweet:
Fans and gaming influencers both seemed shocked as everyone shared their reactions to the leaks on social media. Ben, a famous gaming news reporter and influencer, shared his disappointment at the news of some fans possibly harassing Rockstar Games. He stated:
Another famous gaming enthusiast, Broughy, shared his sadness about the game being leaked in such a massive way. He mentioned that the leaked gameplay is from an old development build and fans shouldn’t make any perceptions about the game on its basis. He stated in the tweet:
Famous gaming reporter Michael shared that he has spoken with a couple of sources at Rockstar Games and everybody is going through a rough time because of the situation. He tweeted:
Cade Onder, a famous gaming writer, also emphasized that Rockstar employees don't deserve their craft to be leaked just because they were taking too long to release the highly anticipated game. In a tweet, he stated the following:
This is a serious situation as it puts developers in a tough spot on how to handle it. As mentioned before, the leaks also seem to confirm an earlier report on the game by Jason Schreier himself. Last July, he reported in a Bloomberg article that the upcoming title in the series will feature a playable female protagonist, making it the first in the series.
He also reported that the game will be set in a modernized version of Vice City.
GTA 6 has not been announced yet, and not even a single detail has been shared on its gameplay yet. Players should take these leaks with a grain of salt and wait for the developers to confirm if anything is true.
