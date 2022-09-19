“Nightmare for Rockstar Games”: Prominent leaker Jason Schreier confirms that recent GTA 6 leak is real

GTA 6 leaks are surfacing on the internet today, and they seem to be legitimate, as confirmed by none other than the famous leaker and Bloomberg reporter, Jason Schreier.

In a recent post on Twitter, Jason Schreier shared that he has confirmed all the leaks with Rockstar Games' sources and found out that everything is real. He also emphasized that the situation is a big deal for the developer by relating it to a nightmare.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games Not that there was much doubt, but I’ve confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real. The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games

Jason Schreier confirms that the latest GTA 6 leaks are true

When a Twitter user asked Jason Schreier about the latest GTA 6 leaks, he confirmed them to be legitimate by mentioning that the latest leaks matched his report published in July.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier @AwkwardDanil I just woke up and haven’t asked anyone yet but based on the scale hard to imagine it’s not real. Plus two protagonists and Vice City match what I reported earlier this year @AwkwardDanil I just woke up and haven’t asked anyone yet but based on the scale hard to imagine it’s not real. Plus two protagonists and Vice City match what I reported earlier this year

He also shared how the past couple of days have been for him. A lot has happened in the gaming industry since he went on paternity leave.

This includes the announcement of the next installation in the Legend of Zelda series and the latest GTA 6 leak. He stated the following in another tweet:

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier I’ve been on paternity leave for less than a week and already we’ve seen Breath of the Wild 2 get a name, Toby Ziegler scream at Kratos, Suikoden return for the first time in ten years, and now the biggest leak in Rockstar’s history I’ve been on paternity leave for less than a week and already we’ve seen Breath of the Wild 2 get a name, Toby Ziegler scream at Kratos, Suikoden return for the first time in ten years, and now the biggest leak in Rockstar’s history

Fans and gaming influencers both seemed shocked as everyone shared their reactions to the leaks on social media. Ben, a famous gaming news reporter and influencer, shared his disappointment at the news of some fans possibly harassing Rockstar Games. He stated:

Ben @videotech_ It's a truly devastating shame to see years of work flooded on the internet today.



I ask everyone to be respectful and absolutely not harass any Rockstar Games employees in any way or form. I hear reports that people are actively harassing them. Please leave everyone alone. It's a truly devastating shame to see years of work flooded on the internet today. I ask everyone to be respectful and absolutely not harass any Rockstar Games employees in any way or form. I hear reports that people are actively harassing them. Please leave everyone alone.

Another famous gaming enthusiast, Broughy, shared his sadness about the game being leaked in such a massive way. He mentioned that the leaked gameplay is from an old development build and fans shouldn’t make any perceptions about the game on its basis. He stated in the tweet:

Broughy🥈 @Broughy1322 Can’t help but feel a little sad after all the #GTA6 leaks tbh. Seeing an old development build that’s clearly far from finished has taken some of the excitement out of seeing the game for the first time. I know we’re all craving for info but nobody wins in this situation imo Can’t help but feel a little sad after all the #GTA6 leaks tbh. Seeing an old development build that’s clearly far from finished has taken some of the excitement out of seeing the game for the first time. I know we’re all craving for info but nobody wins in this situation imo

Famous gaming reporter Michael shared that he has spoken with a couple of sources at Rockstar Games and everybody is going through a rough time because of the situation. He tweeted:

Michael @LegacyKillaHD I'm sure its not needed but I've spoken to a couple sources at Rockstar Games this morning & they are all gutted. Devastated. Most are waiting till Monday to find out how leadership responds or what happens next but indeed this is the real deal. I'm sure its not needed but I've spoken to a couple sources at Rockstar Games this morning & they are all gutted. Devastated. Most are waiting till Monday to find out how leadership responds or what happens next but indeed this is the real deal.

Cade Onder, a famous gaming writer, also emphasized that Rockstar employees don't deserve their craft to be leaked just because they were taking too long to release the highly anticipated game. In a tweet, he stated the following:

Cade Onder @Cade_Onder if you think thousands of Rockstar employees “deserved” this because your favorite game took a long time to make…



touch grass if you think thousands of Rockstar employees “deserved” this because your favorite game took a long time to make…touch grass

This is a serious situation as it puts developers in a tough spot on how to handle it. As mentioned before, the leaks also seem to confirm an earlier report on the game by Jason Schreier himself. Last July, he reported in a Bloomberg article that the upcoming title in the series will feature a playable female protagonist, making it the first in the series.

He also reported that the game will be set in a modernized version of Vice City.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

GTA 6 has not been announced yet, and not even a single detail has been shared on its gameplay yet. Players should take these leaks with a grain of salt and wait for the developers to confirm if anything is true.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far