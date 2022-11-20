Should the GTA 6 map enable fast travel feature?

Fast travel is one of the most requested features in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) games. The maps are massive, with each game bringing a larger map than the previous one. The next installment in the series is also expected to have a vast map, raising the question of how long it will take to travel between locations.

However, Rockstar Games is reportedly testing a new fast travel feature for GTA Online. According to the report, the gaming company is gathering user feedback via online surveys in which players were asked about the fast-traveling feature.

While the feature is currently exclusive to GTA+ members, Rockstar could consider incorporating it in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Why should Rockstar Games include a fast travel mode in GTA 6?

The upcoming Grand Theft Auto game is said to have a larger map than the current ones. The leaked content also gives fans a sneak peek at the new map. While no aerial views or size-defining figures are currently available, based on various leaks, the game will feature one of the largest maps with multiple locations.

While larger maps have the potential to include more open-world elements, traversing them is time-consuming, especially if the area is desolate. GTA 5 has a large map, and decent land vehicles take about 10 minutes to travel from Paleto Bay to LSIA or the Terminal.

#GTAOnline Survey, received by select players, is about GTA+
Players are asked to pick which feature to use the most and which to use the least from existing offers. Plus two new offers,
- Instant Fast Travel around the map
- Free Access to Classic Rockstar Titles (Game Pass?)

However, on November 16, 2022, popular data miner Tez2 reported that Rockstar will be adding a fast-traveling feature to its paid monthly subscription. He explained that the alleged option will allow players to teleport between various locations on the map in a matter of seconds.

"Ability to instant fast travel around Los Santos and Blaine County free of cost" is what I am told from players who completed the survey.
I think it would be more like you would choose a location and go through a loading screen to spawn there. Not exactly instant teleportation.

Currently, there are only a few methods in the game that closely resemble fast travel. In Story Mode, players can skip cab rides, and in multiplayer mode, they can use the Kosatka submarine or CEO abilities in office helicopters. However, in order for the features to function, both need to meet certain conditions.

Including a native fast travel feature in GTA 6 will greatly assist players in completing missions. While it should not be an instant teleport to various locations as some mods offer, game developers should balance the feature so that it does not provide an unfair advantage in multiplayer game modes.

Rockstar has added a fast travel option to Red Dead Redemption 2 that allows players to bypass travel to any town or waypoint location they choose. Given that GTA games are set in modern times and contain far more futuristic elements than RDR games, adding the fast travel option will not be unreasonable.

Fast travel is an integral part of other popular titles such as Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Skyrim, along with many other titles. Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated games in the community, and Rockstar should consider adding useful features that other games have had for years.

Popular fast travel methods in GTA Online

Gamers can technically fast-travel to specific locations in Grand Theft Auto Online using a few different techniques. As previously stated, the Kosatka and CEO helicopters cost $2000 and $5000, respectively. Players can also use spawn location switching and job port options, but these are somewhat unconventional methods that can at times take longer than actual travel durations.

