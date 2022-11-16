GTA Online Social Club users are still eligible for free $500,000 bonus

Many Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players are receiving a free one-time bonus of $500,000 in their accounts, and several community members have already reaped the benefits. However, one must be "eligible" to receive the rewards, as Rockstar Games is currently not providing the offer to all.

The offer has become popular in the community, with new users receiving the reward daily. While other players want the free reward, one can only wait for an official email from the gaming company.

Rockstar Games is offering a $500,000 reward to GTA Online players via email

Rockstar Games started a promotional email service for GTA Online players a few days ago, inviting them to a survey for the multiplayer game. While sending out survey emails is not a new concept, offering rewards for doing so is a new initiative from the developers.

dash @dash_GTA First time getting one of these First time getting one of these https://t.co/YjdYvqepK5

On November 15, 2022, GTA YouTuber dash tweeted a screenshot of their survey invitation. The email was titled "Player Survey," and it described the event as follows:

“As part of our ongoing commitment to improving the player experience, you have been selected to participate in a short Grand Theft Auto Online feedback survey.”

In the email, Rockstar promised a $500,000 reward to players who participated in and completed the online survey. They also assured players that their feedback would be kept private and that they were not required to share their credentials, such as email addresses or passwords.

On November 10, 2022, another Twitter user named ROYAL also received the same email and shared it with the community. Both claimed to have received their emails for the first time without any extravaganza. This means that the survey is ongoing, and players can expect their invitation any day.

GTA Online gamers who want to participate in the survey and receive the reward must link their active email addresses to their Rockstar Social Club accounts and wait for Rockstar Games to send them the survey.

One must check their email inbox on a regular basis for any missed updates. Since it is a large project, there is a good chance that email services will mark the message as spam and move it to the Spam folder. Players should also keep an eye out for misplaced emails in their Spam folders.

There are currently no known methods or tricks to obtain the survey email, and it is stated that Rockstar selects GTA Online players randomly.

Players’ reactions to the news

The tweet quickly gained traction, with many GTA Online players commenting about the email. According to Liam, a well-known Rockstar Games informant, the number of email recipients is growing daily.

Liam @billsyliamgta @dash_GTA I’ve noticed more players are starting to receive this email. I’m still waiting for mine. @dash_GTA I’ve noticed more players are starting to receive this email. I’m still waiting for mine.

User Urbancorrupt shared their candid response to the survey.

Urbancorrupt @urbancorrupt @dash_GTA My response: spend the f’ing money to deploy a real anti cheat that actually stops the modding issue or you’ll never get another gdamn dime out of me. Period @RockstarGames @dash_GTA My response: spend the f’ing money to deploy a real anti cheat that actually stops the modding issue or you’ll never get another gdamn dime out of me. Period @RockstarGames

Although Rockstar Games is currently offering a reward for the survey, users Carimbo Hanky and Fox shared their past experiences of doing the same for free.

Carimbo Hanky @CarimboHanky no 500k @dash_GTA not bad... last time i got one of this i did it for freeno 500k @dash_GTA not bad... last time i got one of this i did it for free 😂 no 500k

Fox @foxdogloco_ @dash_GTA @TezFunz2 I got one of these back in 2020, they didn’t offer me any money though @dash_GTA @TezFunz2 I got one of these back in 2020, they didn’t offer me any money though 😂

While Kevin Colvin received their prize following the survey, User David Van de Ven is yet to receive theirs.

Rockstar improved GTA Online's gameplay with the recent The Criminal Enterprises DLC, but the game still has many issues that players hope the developers will address after hearing their feedback.

