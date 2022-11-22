GTA Online weekly update for November 22 - December 1, details announced

Rockstar Games has released a new weekly update for GTA Online today, November 22, 2022. In contrast to the traditional schedule, the developer released the update on a Tuesday rather than Thursday, shortening the duration of the previous iteration. Although the latest period has begun earlier, the benefits will be available for 10 days, until December 1, 2022.

In continuation of The Heists Event, Rockstar has released a slew of new offers, discounts, and payout increases in the game. The long-awaited Sentinel Classic Widebody from Criminal Enterprises DLC is also included in the update.

GTA Online's Heists Event's benefits and Sentinel Classic Widebody with latest weekly update (November 22 - December 1, 2022)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - Neo

Luxury Showcase - Deity, Deluxo

Simeon Showroom - Buffalo STX, Vagrant, Seminole Frontier, Flash GT, Warrener HKR



Log in unlocks

- Rampage Tee

- Wasted! Tee



Unlock "Pacific Standard Sweater" by completing the Pacific Standard Job

New car release:

Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody ($700,000 - Benny's Original Motor Works)

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Enus Deity

Imponte Deluxo

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Bravado Buffalo STX

Maxwell Vagrant

Canis Seminole Frontier

Vapid Flash GT

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Podium Vehicle

Progen T20

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Vysser Neo

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusive)

Pfister Astron Custom

New Test Track Vehicles

Benefactor LM87

Pegassi Torero XO

Benefactor SM722

Time Trials

Normal Time Trial - Up-n-Atom

HSW Time Trial - Textile City

RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site 1

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Sentinel Classic Widebody ($700,000)



2.5x GTA$ & RP

- Pursuit Races

- Martin Madrazo Missions

- Hunting Pack Remix

- Bodyguard/Associate Salary



2x GTA$ & RP

- The Pacific Standard Job Heist

- OG Heists Setups



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Doomsday Heist Preps

2.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Pursuit Races

Martin Madrazo Missions

Hunting Pack Remix

Bodyguard/Associate Salary

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

The Pacific Standard Job Heist

OG Heists setups

1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Doomsday Heist Preps

Log-in unlock:

Rampage Tee

Wasted! Tee

Other unlocks:

Pacific Standard Sweater after completing the Pacific Standard Job

Discounts

50% off on the following:

Bunkers and renovations

40% off on the following:

Auto Shops and renovations

Bravado Greenwood ($879,000 - $659,250)

Dinka Kanjo SJ ($822,000-$616,500)

Obey Omnis e-GT ($1,077,000)

Coil Compact EMP Launcher ($315,000)

Vom Feuer Heavy Rifle ($270,000)

Coil Stun Gun ($225,000)

Doomsday Heist and the OG Heists in Grand Theft Auto Online receive increased payouts and more

Rockstar Games has added benefits to The Heists Event by increasing payouts for Doomsday Heist prep missions and original heists' setup missions once again. In addition to those, The Pacific Standard Job Heist also received a double-money benefit.

Putting an end to the vehicle enthusiasts' wait, the developer finally released the Sentinel Classic Widebody coupe, which was announced with The Criminal Enterprises update DLC back in July 2022.

While no heist-related vehicles or businesses are discounted in the weekly update, Grand Theft Auto Online gamers can take advantage of other offers such as from the Bunkers and Auto Shops to expand their criminal empires.

