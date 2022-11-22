GTA Online weekly update for November 22 - December 1, details announced

Rockstar Games has released a new weekly update for GTA Online today, November 22, 2022. In contrast to the traditional schedule, the developer released the update on a Tuesday rather than Thursday, shortening the duration of the previous iteration. Although the latest period has begun earlier, the benefits will be available for 10 days, until December 1, 2022.
In continuation of The Heists Event, Rockstar has released a slew of new offers, discounts, and payout increases in the game. The long-awaited Sentinel Classic Widebody from Criminal Enterprises DLC is also included in the update.
GTA Online's Heists Event's benefits and Sentinel Classic Widebody with latest weekly update (November 22 - December 1, 2022)
New car release:
- Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody ($700,000 - Benny's Original Motor Works)
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Enus Deity
- Imponte Deluxo
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Bravado Buffalo STX
- Maxwell Vagrant
- Canis Seminole Frontier
- Vapid Flash GT
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
Podium Vehicle
- Progen T20
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Vysser Neo
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusive)
- Pfister Astron Custom
New Test Track Vehicles
- Benefactor LM87
- Pegassi Torero XO
- Benefactor SM722
Time Trials
- Normal Time Trial - Up-n-Atom
- HSW Time Trial - Textile City
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Construction Site 1
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
2.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Pursuit Races
- Martin Madrazo Missions
- Hunting Pack Remix
- Bodyguard/Associate Salary
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- The Pacific Standard Job Heist
- OG Heists setups
1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Doomsday Heist Preps
Log-in unlock:
- Rampage Tee
- Wasted! Tee
Other unlocks:
- Pacific Standard Sweater after completing the Pacific Standard Job
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Bunkers and renovations
40% off on the following:
- Auto Shops and renovations
- Bravado Greenwood ($879,000 - $659,250)
- Dinka Kanjo SJ ($822,000-$616,500)
- Obey Omnis e-GT ($1,077,000)
- Coil Compact EMP Launcher ($315,000)
- Vom Feuer Heavy Rifle ($270,000)
- Coil Stun Gun ($225,000)
Doomsday Heist and the OG Heists in Grand Theft Auto Online receive increased payouts and more
Rockstar Games has added benefits to The Heists Event by increasing payouts for Doomsday Heist prep missions and original heists' setup missions once again. In addition to those, The Pacific Standard Job Heist also received a double-money benefit.
Putting an end to the vehicle enthusiasts' wait, the developer finally released the Sentinel Classic Widebody coupe, which was announced with The Criminal Enterprises update DLC back in July 2022.
While no heist-related vehicles or businesses are discounted in the weekly update, Grand Theft Auto Online gamers can take advantage of other offers such as from the Bunkers and Auto Shops to expand their criminal empires.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki