ULP missions in GTA Online are a fun way to make a lot of money

Most Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online jobs pay very little for the work. However, there are a few underrated missions that provide a substantial amount. While Cayo Perico Heist is the best way to grind money, ULP Missions is also a great source of income when Cayo Perico's cooldown period is in effect.

United Liberty Paper, also known as Agent ULP, provides a set of missions that were added to the game following the Criminal Enterprises DLC update. The mission requires players to work with the IAA to investigate matters related to increased oil prices.

How to Earn $200,000 per hour from GTA Online ULP Missions

Agent UPL provides the Operation Paper Trail assignment in GTA Online. The operation consists of six missions investigating the Duggan Petrochemical Family and their role in regulating gas prices.

The operation can be completed solo or in groups of up to four players. Each mission provides approximately $30,000 to $40,000, making the total nearly $230,000 combined. The Operation Paper Trail missions are as follows:

1) Intelligence

The Intelligence mission requires GTA Online players to break into Mason Duggan's house and hack his computer to find traces. After that, players must infiltrate the FIB Headquarters and FIB Depot to steal four hardware pieces and deliver them to the IAA agents in LSIA.

Although not required, players are advised not to break their stealth as this would alert the police and complicate the process. The mission grants about $43,000 upon successful completion.

2) Counterintelligence

In the second mission, GTA Online players must first hack two surveillance drones that provide the location of the base of operations. However, it is a trap by the FIB where they kidnap the players and put them in a bomb-laden van to frame the IAA.

Players must defuse the bomb, drive the van through law enforcement's barricade, and deliver it to the IAA's safehouse in Sandy Shores. This mission also offers approximately $43,000 for successful completion.

3) Extraction

GTA Online players must locate and retrieve Agent Johnson, who is also involved in the same case. Players must search her garage for clues about her whereabouts and look for her in the three possible locations that appear.

Once found, gamers must evade police and other enemies while transporting her to the nearest hospital. The mission is smaller and more accessible than others, with a reward of around $28,000 for completion.

4) Asset Seizure

The fourth mission is called Asset Seizure, and it requires GTA Online players to destroy five signal jammers, steal Duggan's van, and deliver it to the drop-off point in Great Chaparral.

However, enemy choppers and shooters will pursue players, making it difficult for them to deliver the van. The IAA will award players approximately $38,000 once the van has been delivered.

5) Operation Paper Trail

The Operation Paper Trail mission requires players to intercept a deal between Mason Duggan and FIB, steal Mason's briefcase, and deliver it to the IAA agents. However, the deal is being supervised by several FIB agents and Mason's security guards. GTA Online players must fight their way through them to get to the briefcase.

The mission is more complicated than others, and successful completion rewards players around $33,000.

6) Cleanup

The final mission in the series, Cleanup, requires players to visit Mount Chiliad and deal with Clifford AI's remains inside Avon Hertz's missile silo.

Once inside, players must navigate the building in the dark and destroy the servers. However, the action will activate the juggernauts inside the facility to attack the trespassers. Once all the servers have been overwritten, players must escape Mount Chiliad and reach the IAA facility, where they will be rewarded $48,000.

The missions usually take about 15 minutes, and the entire operation can be completed within 1-2 hours.

