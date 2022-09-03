How to install GTA 5 LSPDFR police mod in 2022

GTA games are about crimes and criminals. The name Grand Theft Auto itself suggests it.

GTA 5 can be considered the pinnacle of crime in the entire series. From robbing and murder to torturing and forgery, the game has everything to offer.

Being a cop in such a “vice city” would be a tedious job. However, taking on the challenge, developers Cyan, LMS, and Sam from LSPDFR created a mod that enables players to act as police officers in GTA 5.

How to play GTA 5 as police officers using mod

The Los Santos Police Department First Response mod can be downloaded from their official website and installed into the Epic Games and Steam versions of the game. The website offers two versions of the installation file: Automatic install and Manual install.

How to automatically install the LSPDFR mod:

Download the setup file. Run the downloaded file and click ‘Yes’ to the admin prompt. Select the preferred language. Click ‘I Agree’ to the user agreement. Click Next without changing anything on the next window. Select the location where gamers want to install the mod and click Install (The Steam version automatically detects the directory path whereas Epic Games users have to select the path manually. Default location for Epic Games is C:\Program FIles\Epic Games\GTAV). After the installation is finished, tick on the Launch LSPD First Response First Time Configurator and select Finish. In the new LSPD Configurator window click next. Click on Show Licence and accept it. Click on ‘Do it for me’ for the Change Settings option.

The mod has been successfully installed.

How to manually install the LSPDFR mod:

Download the LSPDFR zip file. Extract the zip file into the Grand Theft Auto V folder. Click Yes on the overwrite files pop-up window. Make sure there is an LSPDFR folder within the GTA 5 folder. Make sure the LSPDFR folder contains the following folders: audio, chars, and data. Make sure there is a Plugins folder with LSPD First Response.dll file inside. Check whether the RAGEPluginHook.exe file is available or not. If all the files and folders are available in the directory, the mod has been successfully installed.

LSPDFR mod provides fresh GTA 5 experience

The LSPDFR mod is a police modification for the PC version of Grand Theft Auto 5 which completely transforms the game into a law enforcement sim. Players can explore the map as uniformed cops and can fight NPC criminals.

The mod offers high-speed pursuits as they hunt down fleeing criminals and shoot armed robbers. Users have the freedom to let people get away with murder or arrest innocent NPCs for no reason. They can enforce the law according to their wishes.

The LSPDFR mod is packed with features like police badges, custom interaction menus, evidence markers, dispatch callouts, etc. It can also be used with other mods to enhance the gameplay experience.

The mod also offers customization options to gamers. They can create custom police agencies, change police vehicles, or give the officers rocket launchers according to their wishes.

The mod is updated frequently, and according to the developers, its latest version is compatible with the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update.

