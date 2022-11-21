What car is the Penumbra in GTA Online based on and is it worth buying?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has numerous cars based on several real-life vehicles. While Rockstar Games modifies them to match the in-game aesthetics, resemblances can still be seen in many cars.

The Penumbra is one of the game's oldest vehicles. The car has been in the game since its launch and is considered an OG vehicle. Although several better options are available nowadays, veteran GTA Online players still appreciate the vehicle for its value in the early stages of the game.

This article analyzes Penumbra in detail and determines whether or not it is currently worth purchasing.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Things to consider before purchasing the Penumbra in GTA Online

Design and inspiration

The Maibatsu Penumbra is a two-seater sports coupé in GTA Online. Its design is primarily inspired by the 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse and Audi TT. The Penumbra's front bumper and grille are inspired by the Toyota Scion tC, while its headlights are from the Dodge Dart and the taillights are from the Audi TT.

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website describes the car as:

“High performance compact car for the kind of person who drifts around corners with a baby seat in the back.”

The vehicle has a simple and aerodynamic profile, with the front side facing downwards. It has a large trunk with a standard ducktail spoiler and a wide frame in the back. The engine is located under the hood on the front side of the vehicle.

Specs and performance

The Penumbra is powered by a 2.6L Turbo V8 engine with a 5-speed transmission. It has a heavy body weighing 1,400 kg and features a rear-wheel drive layout. However, the vehicle's performance is very poor. It has an average performance record and is one of the slowest vehicles in the sports class category.

When fully upgraded, it has a top speed of only 105.25 mph or 169.38 km/h (as tested by Broughy1322) and has a lap timing of 1:12.243 minutes. The lack of acceleration and understeer is very noticeable when driven extensively. Although the car is compatible with GTA Online races, there are better choices for competitive racing.

Price and customization options for the vehicle

Despite its age, the Maibatsu Penumbra has a plethora of customization options, including some distinctive liveries. Rockstar Games put in the effort to refurbish the car and add new customization options with the GTA Online After Hours update in 2018. Los Santos Customs offers 11 liveries, 4 sports spoilers, and numerous other body customization options.

It is one of the least expensive vehicles in the game. Gamers can get it for $24,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. It can also be found in free-roam and stolen for test drives. Some notable locations where the car spawns are:

Alta

Vinewood

Rockford Hills

In front of Grove Street Garage

Is it worthwhile to purchase Penumbra in GTA Online?

The most straightforward answer is no. Penumbra is no longer worth the money, time, and effort in GTA Online. While it was once one of the most prominent sports cars during the early stages, the game now has many more advanced vehicles that can easily outrun Penumbra.

