Why GTA Online should bring back the Sprunk vs eCola war

The Sprunk vs. eCola war in GTA Online was one of the most intense free-roam events in recent memory. Rockstar Games launched the event on August 25, 2022, and it was active until September 14, 2022. During this time, the streets of Los Santos turned red and green with multiple players supporting their favorite brand.

Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: Sprunk and eCola are asking fans to stand up and be counted. Over the next 3 weeks, cast votes for your favorite.Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: rsg.ms/65688e1 Sprunk and eCola are asking fans to stand up and be counted. Over the next 3 weeks, cast votes for your favorite.Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/P8A8ZYqks7

Although many interesting activities have come and gone since then, gamers still cherish those memories. While it's unlikely that the developers will bring back such events in the immediate future, considering all of the upcoming rumored updates, this article explains why GTA Online should bring back the legendary Sprunk vs eCola war.

Reasons to bring back the Sprunk vs. eCola war in GTA Online

The Sprunk vs. eCola war in GTA Online gave birth to many in-game mischievous activities and memories. It was the second iteration of the Green vs. Purple Alien Wars, but this time, Rockstar officially launched the event.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Sprunk vs eCola Update



While Sprunk has formed the larger Crew, dedicated eCola fans have guzzled their way into the lead by consuming more cans of their favorite soda.



Sprunk drinkers have through September 14 to rally and turn the tide. Sprunk vs eCola UpdateWhile Sprunk has formed the larger Crew, dedicated eCola fans have guzzled their way into the lead by consuming more cans of their favorite soda. Sprunk drinkers have through September 14 to rally and turn the tide. https://t.co/kxsOdkq02b

As part of the event, gamers had to drink their favorite in-game soft drink to show support for that specific brand. While the main focus was on the drinks, the developers spiced up the event by adding colorful costumes, unique liveries, and much more.

Furthermore, this full-fledged war had no effect on the standard multiplayer game. Players can do it as a side activity or take a break from their normal routine to participate in gang wars between supporters.

While it's bad to bother other players for no reason within the multiplayer mode, seeing a swarm of people dressed in red and green full-body costumes beating each other up on a large scale was certainly entertaining.

These sights were common during both the Green vs. Purple Alien war and the Sprunk vs. eCola war, with players eagerly rushing to participate whenever such events occurred.

The basic concept of these events is fairly simple. They unite random supporters under one brand or color while dividing the entire lobby into two rival groups. Furthermore, there are multiple sneaky players who switch from one team to another without anyone noticing. These diversities lend the gameplay a distinct and entertaining aspect.

The Sprunk vs. eCola war was a full-fledged event where Rockstar added several event-themed elements to GTA Online. Even the cars in Simeon's and Luxury Autos' showrooms were decked out in matching designs. The next version should likely include even more souvenirs, similar to the Halloween event.

Similarities with the Cops 'n' Crooks game mode

The previously canceled Cops 'n' Crooks game mode in GTA Online shares some similarities with the Sprunk vs. eCola event. Both events divide players into two groups that compete against one another. The former was rumored to be an Adversary Mode-style event, whereas the latter is a free-roam event.

While the Grand Theft Auto community is hoping for the return of the Cops 'n' Crooks DLC, game developers could also include the Sprunk vs. eCola and Green vs. Purple Alien wars as distinct game modes.

In conclusion, the alien wars and soft-drink wars were two of the most entertaining events in GTA Online history. Reintroducing them would be a great move as it would allow gamers to take a break from their usual grind and join forces with strangers for some chaotic fun.

