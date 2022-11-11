GTA Online players want canceled Cops 'n' Crooks DLC to be brought back

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has an abundance of jobs and missions, and additional content is frequently added via DLCs. The most recent DLC was released in July 2022, and a new heist DLC is expected in December this year. However, the vast majority of players continue to advocate for the reintroduction of the canceled Cops 'n' Crooks DLC.

A recent Reddit thread started a discussion in which players requested siren-equipped vehicles in addition to the aforementioned DLC. While the update was once deemed a near-certainty, Rockstar Games has not yet reconsidered incorporating it into the multiplayer title.

Reddit user MrDrSirLord shared an image of themselves in Sherif's uniform with a Park Ranger vehicle outside their garage in GTA Online. They attempted to drive the NPC vehicle inside their garage, but the game AI refused.

The caption implies that the player is a fan of siren-equipped vehicles and longed for the feature to be available in other vehicles. It reads:

"Still waiting for R* to let us own something with sirens on it other than the RCV. We should have a cops and robbers update imo."

Currently, the Riot Control Van (RCV) is the only vehicle with an attached siren that can be purchased and stored in players' garages.

Redditors respond to MrDrSirLord's post, express desire for siren-equipped vehicles and Cops 'n' Crooks DLC in GTA Online

The Reddit thread quickly gained traction on the platform, with many users reacting and sharing their views.

u/RW4GTaO mentioned that there is another vehicle with a siren in the game:

u/RiddleJimmy and u/fm837 provided some advice on how to obtain the mentioned vehicle at a low cost.

In response to the new update part of MrDrSirLord's post, several users demanded the canceled Cops 'n' Crooks DLC.

User u/ValeDominissi anticipated the reintroduction of the canceled DLC with the rumored December update.

User u/_Vard_ described a possible aspect of the Cops 'n' Crooks game mode.

According to u/SithTrooperReturnsEZ, the only thing left to do is to release the DLC.

Why was the Cops 'n' Crooks DLC in GTA Online canceled?

According to a July 2022 Bloomberg news report, a new game mode called Cops 'n' Crooks was quietly excised from being released in GTA Online.

The update was scheduled to be released in 2020 by Rockstar Games. However, following the death of George Floyd due to police brutality, senior executives at the gaming company expressed their concerns about the launch and canceled it entirely.

The proposed game mode was supposed to divide players into two teams: cops as good guys and crooks as bad guys.

Given the tense situation at the time, with people questioning police operations, the game developers decided to cut them loose from yet another controversy.

Rumors and speculations about the upcoming DLC in GTA Online

With the release of The Heists Event, many fans noticed a pattern similar to how Rockstar Games previously released new DLCs in the game.

In 2020, the gaming company released The Heist Challenge before releasing the Cayo Perico Heist.

GTA Online received the majority of its DLC updates in December. With the return of the Heists Event, fans are expecting a new heist to be added to the game.

