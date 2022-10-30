5 Halloween outfits that GTA Online players should try out

The Halloween spirit has taken over GTA Online, and many strange activities have been reported in the game. To match the vibe, Rockstar Games has also provided various masks and other accessories for the players. While the masks are frightening on their own, one can combine them with other clothing to create Halloween outfits.

The GTA Online community has provided a variety of outfits for players to try on during the festive season. This article lists five costumes that one create.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 fancy Halloween outfits for GTA Online players to try

1) Jason Voorhees outfit

Jason Voorhees was the main antagonist in the Friday the 13th film series. The character usually appears in a hockey mask, boiler suit, or overcoat. To dress up like Jason, GTA Online players must go to the clothing store and follow the steps below:

Locate the pant section and select the leather pant options. Choose the Worn Black Plain pant. Select Black Harness Boots from the shoe section. Select Slate Tee under Baseball Tees in the tops section. Select Forest Closed Parka from the Overcoat option in the same section. Using the interaction menu, open the jacket buttons. Select the Black Woolen Gloves from the Accessories section. Go to the masks shop and choose the White Hockey mask from the Intimidation category.

2) Pumpkin Mask outfit

The Pumpkin Mask outfit is a glitched costume in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games offers the Pumpkin Mask for free, players have found a way to combine it with other apparel.

Since the main focus is on the headdress, players can wear whatever they want for the rest of their bodies. For a more formal appearance, wear a black outfit with a white formal shirt, black vest, black tailcoat, black regular suit pants, and black formal shoes. Once occupied, proceed with the following:

Purchase the Black Undertaker Hat or any black round hat from any clothing store. After buying, choose the Horror Pumpkin Mask from the interaction menu. Locate a telescope on the map and stand nearby without using it. The Pumpkin Maks will be removed automatically, and players can now access the interaction menu. Select the Black Undertaker Hat from the interaction menu and walk away from the telescope.

3) Freddy Krueger outfit

Freddy Krueger is a fictional character from the film series A Nightmare on Elm Street. The character is known for tormenting and killing his victims in their dreams. Krueger is usually dressed in a red and black striped top with long metal claws.

GTA Online players can recreate Freddy Krueger's outfit by following these steps:

Go to a clothing store's tops section and choose the Red Cardigan sweater. Locate the pants section and choose Black Baggy Pants from the Suit Pants options. Choose Heavy Uniform Boots from the shoe section. Select Brown Driving Gloves. Go to the mask store and buy the Brown Suit Fedora hat. Choose the Bloody Scalded Psycho mask from the masks section.

After purchasing the mask, players can use the telescope glitch to wear both the mask and the hat at the same time.

4) UFO outfit

The UFO outfit is a reward for taking part in GTA Online's ongoing UFO event. Those who have photographed 25 UFOs will receive Glow Believe Caps in their wardrobes. Next, players can go beneath the UFOs to be abducted, which will unlock the UFO Boxer Shorts. After returning from the UFO, players can equip the Glow Believe Cap and the UFO Boxer Shorts together from their wardrobes.

5) Mummy outfit

The Mummy outfit is an excellent choice for Halloween in GTA Online. However, it is only available to GTA+ users on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Those who meet both prerequisites already have the awesome outfit unlocked in their wardrobe.

