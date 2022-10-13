Bizarre GTA Online glitch sends player to an apartment building

A player recently experienced a GTA Online glitch while roaming the map that landed him inside an apartment. This is unusual because it is not possible in standard gameplay. The community remains uncertain about the possibilities of this glitch, but it was a fun peek behind the curtain.

Glitches are common in GTA Online. The game is massive, with thousands of players actively engaging. While bugs and glitches usually ruin the gaming experience, now and then, players stumble into a harmless glitch that is amusing.

GTA Online player glitched into an apartment after crashing into a building

Reddit user u/Narrow_Eggplant7583 shared a video where the character is pulled into an apartment after smashing into the building. The player rode on their Oppressor MK 1 at Pillbox Hill, Downtown Los Santos, not far from the Tinkle Building. When they used the booster ability, it crashed into the building, collapsing against the wall.

Usually, GTA Online physics pulls players down when they have no support at high elevations. But this time, it took the player inside the building and into an apartment.

Surprisingly, it also caused the Oppressor to glitch inside the apartment. Although the user did not specify what happened next, the video shows the game transporting them out of the building.

In GTA Online, players can purchase apartments in the Tinkle Building. Apartments 28, 30, and 35 can be acquired through the Dynasty 8 real-estate website. Fortunately, no one was inside the apartment during the glitch. Otherwise, it could have been a bizarre case of breaking into someone's household.

Redditors' reaction to the weird glitch

Other players were stunned by the video. The post received a lot of engagement. u/UnpracticalPerson cheekily congratulated OP on acquiring an apartment for free.

Another user, dekke360, commends GTA Online for having a fail-safe mechanism.

User FestiveSquid imagined the amusing yet terrifying scenario of finding someone uninvited inside one's apartment.

Other unusual glitches in GTA Online

Players have also found other unexpected glitches in GTA Online. Redditor TinyDixonCider discovered a strange occurrence in the game where an NPC vehicle was carrying a boat in a trailer submerged with each other in the middle of the road. The glitch caused both vehicles to integrate into a singular body.

Player BORSA GTA discovered a bug that allowed her to source unlimited cargo into her Nightclub business. While Rockstar has now fixed it, the player was able to increase her nightclub profits because of the bug significantly.

During the Sprunk vs. eCola event in Grand Theft Auto Online, players discovered another bug that allowed them to keep an unlimited amount of Sprunk Cans in their inventory. Even though it unfairly favored Sprunk's supporters, eCola won the competition.

Another humorous glitch involving the Granger 3600LX vehicle was discovered on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Redditor SkinnedHorse posted a video where the car and its partner can be seen being launched into the air. After opening the trunk, they attempted to get in the car through the back, but it launched them straight into the air, resulting in a playful experience.

