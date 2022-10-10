Hilarious GTA Online glitch fuses boat with NPC's car

GTA Online has a slew of unresolved bugs and glitches. While most of them are game-breaking and frequently annoy players, some visual bugs create amusing in-game occurrences.

Recently, a Reddit user discovered a hilariously glitched NPC car and boat fusion. The player adeptly captured the moment to enjoy a good laugh since the glitch was a one-time occurrence.

GTA Online glitch fuses boat with NPC car

A Reddit user named TinyDixonCider posted a video in which they discovered an NPC car that was strangely merged with a boat. The video, titled "In GTA boat drives you!" depicts how the player desperately attempted to drive the car after it became glitched.

In the first few frames of the video, TinyDixonCider can be seen cruising around in their Oppressor Mk 2 near Great Chaparral while the glitched car passes them like a regular NPC vehicle, towing a boat in a trailer. Upon returning to the same route, the player notices the boat quickly climbing atop the NPC car and visibly blending with it.

They stopped and attempted to steal the glitched vehicles from the NPC. The Redditor found it challenging to drive, whereas the NPC owner was seen operating both vehicles without any problems. It appears that as soon as TinyDixonCider managed to steal the car, its mass and hitbox surface returned to normal.

Another player, Khalido4G63, can also be seen climbing on the boat and attempting to operate it, but they also fail. As the weight of the boat was on, the primary car moved slowly and made tire-screeching sounds.

Redditor’s reactions to the boat-car

Other Redditors were amused by the video and shared some hilarious comments about it. The majority of them compared the newly glitched vehicle to the boatmobile from the popular animated show SpongeBob SquarePants.

A user named DryingRose1999 suggested to Rockstar that the glitched vehicle should be made a real thing in GTA Online as a cheap version of the Ocelot Stromberg.

Redditor u/reliction shared their perfect road-trip plan with others:

As the player was riding an Oppressor Mk 2, Redditor Noir-Prince defined the glitched vehicle as a Mk 2 variant and suggested a price, to which MrDrSirLord added some specifications.

While the glitched vehicle may never appear again, it would have been ideal for driving around Los Santos and spooking other players during Halloween.

GTA Online Halloween surprises for 2022

Rockstar Games is preparing its multiplayer games for Halloween this year. Although no official announcements have been made for GTA Online, players can already find some sinister elements in the game.

Following this week's weekly update, two popular Halloween-themed cars and a scary-looking motorcycle have returned to the game. On its newswire, Rockstar stated:

“Along with that grim atmosphere, the LCC Sanctus, Albany Fränken Stange, and Albany Lurcher have also returned — available from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website only through November 1.”

To match the vibe of the upcoming festival, GTA Online has also received a new Adversary mode called Judgement Day. The missions currently provide double rewards, which is beneficial to the players.

According to a popular GTA informer, there will also be UFO sightings during the Halloween event, and Rockstar may even tease the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game during this period.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes