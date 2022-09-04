How to get unlimited cargo with GTA Online Nightclub glitch

Nightclubs are one of the best businesses to own in GTA Online. They generate a significant amount of money with little to no work, and players can easily earn a hefty amount by just being online. These businesses also come equipped with a cargo warehouse as an extra source of income.

Like other cargo warehouses in GTA Online, this one also requires sourcing. Players can assign nightclub technicians to do so or they can manually collect it themselves. However, YouTuber BORSA GTA has found a glitch that enables players to source unlimited cargo for Nightclubs.

This article focuses on the steps to glitch unlimited cargo sourcing into Nightclubs.

Exploring unlimited Nightclub cargo glitch in GTA Online

While sourcing Nightclub cargo, players usually have to call Yohan to get a resupply location. Yohan’s contact gets added to the player’s phonebook after purchasing and going in and out of the Nightclub.

How to get Nightclub resupply from Yohan

Bring up your phone and call Yohan from the phonebook. Select Request Nightclub Goods from the interaction menu. Yohan will call you giving a location for the cargo.

Players will have to kill enemies nearby, if any, and collect cargo shipments; this process goes as usual. The cargo needs to be collected and supplied to the nightclub warehouse. After this, players will have to wait for a cooldown timer to end to ask for the next resupply mission from Yohan.

BORSA GTA, however, has found a glitch to bypass this cooldown timer and request another cargo resupply mission immediately.

How to request next Nightclub cargo shipment immediately

After delivering the first shipment, exit the nightclub as fast as possible. Immediately call Yohan from the phonebook. Keep on spamming the select button even before Yohan answers the call. If all the steps are done correctly, players should get another cargo location immediately, bypassing the cooldown timer.

This glitch is a little tricky to pull off as it requires perfect timing and fast response on two occasions. First, players need to get out of the Nightclub warehouse fast and call Yohan immediately. Second, the select button has to be pressed before Yohan answers the call.

Why a Nightclub IS one of the best ways to make money in GTA Online

“Nightclubs are a way for players to make legitimate income in GTA Online but also act as a Hub for players’ other illegal businesses that they already own via the expandable Nightclub Warehouse underneath.” - Rockstar Games' description.

The Nightclubs were added to GTA Online with the After Hours update in 2018. They feature an underground dance bar, money locker, gun locker, warehouse, and a vehicle garage. Players can earn money from visitors to the Nightclub or from the underground businesses run from the warehouse.

Among other businesses, Nightclub is the best passive option because it rewards players with $50,000 every in-game day i.e. 48 minutes, considering the popularity is high. But to earn the most from the warehouse, players need to own other MC Club businesses and warehouse technicians as this business indirectly relies on them.

They can use the glitch above to supply unlimited cargo to their Nightclub warehouses to make money. However, it is highly likely that Rockstar Games will patch the glitch sooner or later.

