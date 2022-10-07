Is the Casco in GTA Online worth having in 2022?

Lampadati Casco is one of a handful of OG vehicles that were released with the original Grand Theft Auto Online (GTA Online) heist update, with fans continuing to appreciate it for its classic design and efficient performance.

However, GTA Online currently has a wide range of vehicles, and players frequently prefer scouting for new, trendy ones. The Casco is one of the few vehicles to retain its market value. From looks to performance, it can easily outperform most new vehicles in the game.

This article discusses whether or not GTA Online players should buy the Casco in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Lampadati Casco: The vintage classic in GTA Online

“Good looking and liable to explode at any moment - the only way this could be more of an Italian stereotype would be if it had mommy issues. The Casco is a 50s classic for polymaths and pederasts.” - Legendary Motorsport website description.

The Casco is a two-seater classic grand tourer in GTA Online that has been a part of the game for around seven years, and is among the old-school sports classic vehicles in the game. It bears a striking resemblance to the real-life Maserati 3500 GT and Ferrari 250 GT SWB. The car features a stylish design that tends to catch the attention of most players in the lobby.

Powered by a V8 engine that offers excellent acceleration and top speed, the car's handling is also great, allowing it to outrun traffic and quickly take corners. Though it has some understeer and a tendency to slide, the handling is still fairly good. The body is solid and can absorb high impact while minimizing damage, keeping the car intact in most crashes.

The vehicle features a 5-speed transmission and a rear-wheel drive system that can thrust the vehicle to a top speed of 120.00 mph or 193.12 km/h. It has one of the most refined engine sounds in the game, and many GTA Online players enjoy revving the engine at highway speeds.

Although the car has a stylish, classic-looking body, there aren't many visual customization options. The car can only be repainted at Los Santos Customs and does not have any other bodily upgrades such as liveries, hoods, or spoilers.

Should GTA Online players buy the Casco in 2022?

To be more specific, it is up to players to decide whether or not they feel the need to purchase the Casco in 2022. Despite being one of the game's oldest vehicles, it still performs far better than most other new cars.

GTA Online players may count on the vehicle's high top speed for faster commutes and even lower-level racing. However, in terms of overall performance, it lags behind several other powerful cars in the game.

Players can purchase it for $904,400 from the Legendary Motorsport website. A trade price of $680,000 can also be unlocked after completing the Station setup mission in the Prison Break heist. Collectors and auto enthusiasts can also retain it as a classic vintage car.

The Lampadati Casco does an exceptional job in drifting and flexing drift skills in races. Despite being an old car with no spoilers, it can complete a lap in 1:10.337 minutes, placing it among the top 15 race cars. Players should definitely purchase one if they wish to blend performance along with making a style statement.

