5 GTA Online cars that aren't great for racing

Racing is a popular sport in GTA Online. Players are often on the lookout for the fastest vehicles to use for races.

While Rockstar Games boasts a wide variety of cars, not all of them are suitable for races. Even some of the fastest vehicles in the game do not do well in the activity.

This article lists five beloved cars that should not be considered for racing in the game.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

The Vapid Bullet, Truffade Z-Type, and 3 other GTA Online cars that aren't really good for racing

1) The Pißwasser Dominator

The Pißwasser Dominator is a custom muscle car in GTA Online. It is a rebranded version of the standard Vapid Dominator with a Pißwasser livery. Although it is considered a racing car in the game, players should avoid using it because it has some common muscle car issues.

The vehicle has a high engine torque and poor traction. Despite being lighter than the base model, it still has a massive weight and suffers from significant oversteer and fishtailing around corners.

The Pißwasser Dominator's top speed is 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h. It is one of the fastest cars in a straight line. However, standard GTA Online races have numerous corners and turns, and it takes 1:06.766 minutes for the vehicle to complete one lap.

2) The Vapid Bullet

The Vapid Bullet is a sports supercar in GTA Online. It is known as a fast vehicle in the game, and players frequently use it for quick travel around the map.

However, the vehicle's high speed is insufficient for competitive multiplayer racing in GTA Online. It is the second-slowest supercar in the game.

The Vapid Bullet has a rear-wheel drive with a five-speed transmission. It can reach a top speed of 118.75 mph or 191.11 km/h with all upgrades. However, it has a lap time of 1:08.034 minutes, which is significantly slow for high-speed races.

3) The Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is a four-seater sedan that has armor plating around its body. Being a sports car, it has a decent speed of up to 109.75 mph or 176.63 km/h.

However, being armored is one of the Karin Kuruma's major disadvantages. The car weighs 3,200 kilograms and has less traction, weaker brakes, lower acceleration, and a lower top speed than the base model. It also has a tendency to flip and roll over when taking a hard turn at high speeds.

Additionally, the vehicle completes a lap in 1:09.036 seconds, which is slower than other sports cars.

4) The Truffade Z-Type

The Truffade Z-Type is an iconic car that first appeared in GTA 2. In GTA Online, it is a two-door classic luxury coupe car with a powerful V12 engine that can easily cruise at a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h (with all upgrades).

However, the Truffade Z-Type's weight distribution is extremely poor, resulting in significant issues with race performance. It has poor cornering and is prone to oversteering.

Despite being a fast straight-line car, the Truffade Z-Type completes a lap in 1:09.368 minutes, making it unsuitable for regular races.

5) The Bravado Gauntlet Classic

The Bravado Gauntlet Classic has the same issues as other muscle cars but performs slightly better. The vehicle weighs 1,350 kg and has a five-speed V8 engine. It has a top speed of 109.75 mph or 176.63 km/h.

However, the Bravado Gauntlet Classic has a common spin-out issue that can irritate players during GTA Online races. Additionally, it completes a lap in 1:12.574 minutes, which is slightly slower than other racing cars in the game.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

