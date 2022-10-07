How to get Halloween Surprise vehicles in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online has been rolling out Halloween-themed updates since 2015, with Rockstar Games going through the process again this year. While no official posters, videos, or announcements have been made, players can find event-specific cars in the game on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

The Albany Fränken Stange and the Albany Lurcher are two Halloween-specific cars in GTA Online, and this year, they were released with a weekly update on October 6. This article explains how players can obtain these limited-time vehicles in the game.

GTA Online: How to get Halloween exclusive Fränken Stange and Lurcher vehicles in the game?

“The Franken Stange will make you the envy of goths, emo hipsters and vampire wannabes everywhere.” - Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Albany Fränken Stange is a four-seater hot rod in GTA Online that players can purchase for $550,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

It is a Sports classic car powered by a big-block single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine that protrudes from the car's body, giving it a spooky, exposed, zombie-type appearance.

Fränken Stange is a heavy vehicle weighing 1,800 kg and comes with a 4-speed transmission that has a top speed of 106.50 mph or 171.39 km/h with all upgrades. However, the vehicle has boat-like handling and is noticeably sluggish in corners.

The vehicle can be taken to Los Santos Customs and customized accordingly. GTA Online offers a slew of Halloween and spooky-themed customization options, including three hood options, all with an exposed engine and five livery options to add to the Halloween spirit in the game.

Albany Lurcher: Details and Specifications

"Don't take chances when it comes to your legacy: accessorize your demise, and turn your death into a statement that nobody wants to hear." - - Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Albany Lurcher is a four-seater hearse car in GTA Online. It is the second car that Rockstar has released as a part of the Halloween update and interested players can have it for $650,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Albany Lurcher is a muscle car albeit with poor acceleration due to its mass. However, a powerful V8 engine and 5-speed transmission propel the car to a top speed of 114.25 mph or 183.87 km/h. However, as the car is back-heavy, taking those smooth turns can be difficult.

It has a partially open coffin with a zombie emerging from inside the vehicle, which is visible to players from the rear of the car. The zombie's hands sway as the car moves, and its eyes glow at night, giving it an eerie appearance.

Lurcher also has a slew of Halloween-themed customization options available at the Los Santos Customs workshop in GTA Online. Along with the standard livery, it has red and gray options that perfectly match the car's esthetics.

Additional information about the cars

In contrast to other events and DLC-related vehicles, Fränken Stange and Lurcher do not have any particular uses. Rockstar only releases them during Halloween in GTA Online. Players should only purchase them as collectors items and for using them in free roams. Once purchased, these vehicles can be picked up from any of the owned garages by calling the mechanic.

