5 weirdest cars in GTA Online in 2022

In GTA Online, there is no shortage of cars and vehicles, and Rockstar continuously adds new ones with updates and DLCs. Most of the game's vehicles are stylish and serve useful functions, although some are difficult to comprehend.

These vehicles are available from Rockstar to have fun with other gamers and NPCs. Some vehicles, ranging from futuristic flying cars to autos that appear to be there since the first Grand Theft Auto game, make GTA Online players wonder about their purposes.

This article focuses on the five most bizarre vehicles that are currently accessible in GTA Online in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The car listings are not in any order.

Five quirky GTA Online car players can check out in the game

1) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a weaponized vehicle in GTA Online. It has an odd design that is similar to the curves of the Z-Type. Players can also transform it into a custom Batmobile by painting the entire body black.

The car is one of the lowest rides in the game, with a rocket booster in the back that propels it into the sky. It is classified as a flying vehicle, but it does not fly like the others. The booster's thrust lifts the car into the air, where it glides until the booster recharges.

Scramjet is notorious for making water landings. This vehicle is commonly referred to as a "Water Magnet" by players. Once in the air, the driver has very little control over the vehicle, which crashes into a body of water out of nowhere and destroys itself.

2) Zhaba

RUNE Zhaba is an all-terrain vehicle in GTA Online. It has a cube-shaped cabin and can transport up to four people at once. It has a really odd appearance and seems as though the body is squashed to its current size.

It moves slowly and has a low top speed. The car first appeared as a getaway vehicle in the Casino Heist and was later made available for purchase to players. Its main feature is that it is an amphibious vehicle, which means it can be driven on water.

3) Tractor

Tractor, also known as The Rusted Tractor, is a vintage farming vehicle in GTA Online. It is the game's most useless and rare vehicle. It is so slow and strange that it easily draws the attention of other players.

The car's bodywork is rusty, with two small wheels up front and two enormous ones in the back. It appears to be totally made of metal, including the seat.

Rockstar included it in the game just as a way to tease gamers and even imposed absurd criteria to unlock it. Players must have 1000-tier Sponsorship in the multiplayer Arena War mode, which is only available to Next-Gen consoles only.

4) Space Docker

Space Docker is a unique alien vehicle in GTA Online. It is a heavily modified Dune Buggy with a red and white paint job that cannot be changed. It has two antennas that glow at night and two trash cans as thrusters.

After reaching Sponsorship Tier 500 in Arena War games, players in GTA Online can unlock it as a Pegasus vehicle. The vehicle has no specific purpose and is only for free roaming. Players can add bulletproof tires, but no other modifications are available.

5) Invade and Persuade

The Invade and Persuade Tank is a military class vehicle in GTA Online and is one of the strangest looking remote-controlled vehicles. It can be used to annoy other players or to troll NPCs. Because it is an RC car, players are protected from the police and other players.

Its design is reminiscent of the "Tonk" tank from meme culture. The vehicle is very slow, but it has excellent armor and firepower. While using it, players despawn from the map and can respawn whenever the tank is destroyed or they want to.

