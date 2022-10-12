GTA 5 mod allows players to create their own structures

Map expansion has been one of the most requested features in GTA 5. While Rockstar Games has not done anything on the matter yet, it is highly unlikely that it will ever happen in the near future.

Fortunately, the GTA 5 modding community actively listens to the players' requests. Along with several other amazing mods, modders have also created map expansion mods that allow players to build their own custom maps in the game.

This article will cover the features and options of the Map Builder mod from GTA5-Mods.

GTA 5 custom map mod explained

The Map Builder mod, created by OmegaKingMods, allows players to expand the existing map in GTA 5. Players can use the objects provided to create high-quality new maps. According to the developer, the mod includes floors, walls, windows, foundations, terrain, furniture, spheres, blocks, designers, and several other map-building items.

Players can see a plethora of objects and surfaces provided by the mod in the video above. These objects can be used to build expansions such as deserts with pyramids, meadows, seashores, and many others. Players can even construct buildings and houses and renovate them with coffee tables, sofas, and chairs. These artifacts are extremely detailed and look similar to in-game items.

Additionally, letter props are included in the mod. All alphanumeric characters in English are provided with a glowing feature during the night. Players can use them to build iconic landmarks similar to the Vinewood sign in GTA 5.

Players can easily build whatever they want with the mod's simple interaction menu. The menu includes several options for building with impressive detailing features such as axis positions, degree of rotation, colors, and so on. Gamers interested in creating their custom apparatuses will enjoy exploring the creative options in the mod.

These objects serve more than just aesthetic purposes. All of the modded terrain and items have physical surfaces and collision effects. They enhance gameplay by allowing players to add and explore new regions in the game.

OmegaKingMods has their own website and Discord server where players can get the most up-to-date information about the patches. According to their official newsletters, the mod is regularly updated with new items and features.

The developer currently offers three resource packs: Edition Resource, Discovery Resource, and Premier Resource, with each pack offering various mod options. Gamers can also subscribe to their Patreon services to gain exclusive and early access to new features.

Other GTA 5 mods to enhance the gameplay experience

While the Map Builder mod adds a new dimension to the game and is compatible with the FiveM and RageMP frameworks, players can enhance the experience by installing additional GTA 5 mods.

The Euphoria Ragdoll Overhaul mod restores the Euphoria Engine physics from Grand Theft Auto 4. It completely alters NPC behavior and other ragdoll-related mechanisms in the game.

The Real California Architecture mod replaces the existing map architecture signs in Los Santos with those from Los Angeles, California. The Hollywood sign, Santa Monica Pier sign, US Bank Tower and other modded landmarks can be brought into the game. Although it does not change any existing structure or appearance, it can be added as a bonus along with the map expansion mod.

