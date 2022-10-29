Top 5 Halloween mods for GTA games

Halloween is fast approaching, and Grand Theft Auto (GTA) players are all pumped up to participate in various horror-themed events. While Rockstar Games has updated Grand Theft Auto Online with a number of eerie elements, players are hoping for the same atmosphere in other games too.

Thanks to the modding community, fans can enjoy their preferred horror-style gameplay in any of the GTA games. While there are thousands of mods to try out, this article highlights the top five spooky mods being introduced this Halloween.

Top 5 horror mods GTA players should try this Halloween

5) New Zombie Script - GTA 4

Halloween isn't complete without zombies. Grand Theft Auto 4 players should try the New Zombie Script mod by toyota12303 to get some in-game experience for the festive season. The script will turn every NPC in Liberty City into a zombie.

When the mod is activated, the time automatically shifts to night, and the weather changes to a foggy, gloomy state to add to the eerie atmosphere. Traffic is also disabled. The modder claims that zombie spawnings will be higher than in any other mod, so players will need a "half-decent PC" to run the script.

While Niko Bellic is a tough guy, the zombies move quickly, making it difficult for him to survive on the streets of Liberty City. Gamers can download the mod from GTAinside and put Niko's survival skills and reflexes to the test.

4) Defeat Ghost Rider - San Andreas

Ghost Rider has arrived in Los Santos to hunt down Carl CJ Johnson. TommyV5 from GTAinside created a working version of the famous antihero, complete with all of his skills and abilities. According to them, Ghost Rider is extremely powerful, but with proper skills, players can defeat him.

Ghost Rider can perform Hellfire Chain, powerful shotgun fire, hurling fireballs, penitent stares, spit bullets, destroying all vehicles, and causing people to fly into the sky. With such lethal qualities, San Andreas players should not take the killer for granted.

3) Johnsons Horror - San Andreas

While having Ghost Rider is already a trepidation, the Johnsons Horror mod allows players to turn Grove Street into a living hell. Modder AzerX2 from Game Modding warns fans, saying,

“Blood everywhere, fear, terror and this is only the beginning, it will be even worse!”

The mod transforms Los Santos' buildings and atmosphere into an eerie environment. CJ's home is infested with spirits, bloody hand prints, and satanic elements. Several Creepypasta characters also appear randomly inside the Johnson House, attempting to hunt CJ.

2) Horror Blast - GTA 5

The Horror Blast mod fills the game with slashers and monsters from various horror films, allowing players to transform Los Santos into a macabre city. While monsters are the main element, the ambience is transformed into a haunting experience.

According to modder HermanDude, the killer characters added to the mod are:

Herbert West from Re-Animator

Matt Cordell from Maniac Cop

Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, and

The Tall Man from Phantasm

The characters spawn in various locations, prompting colorful markers on the map that players can follow to find the killers. The mod also features the Cerberus truck from Grand Theft Auto Online. Players can get it from the GTA5 Mods website.

1) Halloween Mod Menu - GTA 5

There is no better asset for Halloween than a Halloween mod menu. Developer TheCrusaderYT from GTA5 Mods created a patch that adds a mod menu with several spooky-themed elements to the game.

Players can obtain various weapons, vehicles, player skins, and character abilities, travel to inaccessible locations, bring zombies, change the weather, and do a lot more with the mod menu. The mod is open-source, and the developer has provided detailed instructions for opening and using the menu.

