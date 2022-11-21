5 most aesthetic Pegassi cars in GTA Online and their real-life counterparts

Pegassi is a well-known automobile brand in the Grand Theft Auto universe, and Pegassi vehicles are available to players in GTA Online. The Rockstar Games brand was inspired by the real-life Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini.

While the majority of Pegassi cars in GTA Online are based on Lamborghini vehicles, some are also based on Pagani vehicles. These vehicles represent class and luxury, are identical to their real-life counterparts, and provide some of the game's most visually appealing vehicles.

This article compares the five most beautiful Pegassi cars to their real-world counterparts.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Torero XO, Infernus Classic, Ignus, and two other stylish Pegassi vehicles in GTA Online

1) Torero XO

The Torero XO is one of GTA Online's most recent and eye-catching Pegassi vehicles. Its styling is heavily influenced by the real-life Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 from 2022. It is a two-seater supercar with one of the game's lowest bodies and suspensions.

It is equipped with a V12 engine, a 7-speed transmission, and all-wheel drive. Its aerodynamic body, high top speed, and quick acceleration allow it to reach 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h), making it one of the game's fastest cars.

GTA Online players can purchase the vehicle for $2,890,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

2) Ignus

The Ignus is another of Pegassi's fashionable vehicles, with a cutting-edge body and a contemporary appearance. The vehicle was inspired by the real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, according to Rockstar Games. It is a two-door supercar with aggressive styling and a low suspension.

The car's front end is angled downward, giving it an aerodynamic shape, and the back end handles all of the force by incorporating the engine into the trunk.

It has a V12 engine and a 7-speed transmission, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h). The Ignus is available for $2,765,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website in the game.

3) Toros

Toros is one of the most stylish SUVs in GTA Online, and it belongs to the SUV category. It combines Pegassi's aesthetics with strength and power flawlessly. The Lamborghini Urus, Aventador, and Audi Q8 are all inspirations for the luxury SUV.

It has a large, bulky profile that is accented with sporty elements like a vented front, stylish headlights, and an aerodynamic body. The vehicle easily attracts attention, and its numerous customization options and unique liveries add to its allure.

The Toros are powered by a massive V12 engine and an 8-speed transmission. With a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h), the vehicle can complete a lap in 1:04.865 minutes. Despite being a Pegassi vehicle, GTA Online players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for only $498,000.

4) Infernus

Infernus is one of the most recognizable and stylish supercars in the Grand Theft Auto universe. The car first appeared in GTA 3 and is still playable in GTA Online. The car in the HD universe is based on real-life Lamborghini Murcielago, Lamborghini Diablo, and Pagani Zonda.

It has a high-performance engine and a 6-speed transmission, with a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h). Legendary Motorsport in the game charges $440,000 for the car.

5) Zentorno

Zentorno is yet another fashionable Pegassi vehicle with a cutting-edge design. It is heavily inspired by Lamborghini Veneno, Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, and Lamborghini Aventador. Its aggressive styling perfectly complements the car's exotic and high-performance features.

The vehicle is propelled to a top speed of 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h by a 6.8-litre V12 engine producing 750HP and a 6-speed transmission. The 2-seater hybrid-electric supercar is listed for $725,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website.

