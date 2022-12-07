Will Smuggler’s Sell Missions in GTA Online be worth doing after the winter update?

GTA Online will receive a winter update on December 8, 2022, and Rockstar Games has announced a slew of deals, offers, and quality-of-life changes via its newswire. While many other unannounced features will be included in the update, players are overjoyed as one of the game's major businesses is getting a significant boost.

Hangar jobs, also known as the Smuggler's Run Missions, are some of the highest-paying jobs in the game. Its operations are comparable to those of the CEO Warehouse business, except that it works at a very high level.

This article discusses whether or not Smuggler's Sell Missions in GTA Online will be worthwhile after the winter update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Is it profitable to do the Smuggler’s Sell Missions in GTA Online after the winter update?

The straightforward answer is yes. Smuggler's Sell Missions will be extremely useful after the winter update in GTA Online. In its official newsletter, published on December 6, 2022, Rockstar Games stated:

“...payouts on Smuggler’s Sell Missions will be permanently tripled.”

This simply means that every crate in the Hangar business will provide three times the value it normally does. While double and triple-money bonuses are not new to the game, the upcoming update will permanently set the payout to triple value, reinforcing it as the new meta.

However, no specific figures for the increased payouts can be determined as the business operates in a highly complex manner with numerous categories and conditions that must be met.

Unlike other businesses in GTA Online, the Hangar business provides bonuses on Sell Missions for holding and selling specific amounts of creates. While fewer crates provide lower bonuses, a larger number significantly increases the standard final payout.

There are eight different types of cargo elements that can be obtained, stored, and sold. Narcotics, chemicals, medical supplies, animal materials, art and antiques, jewelry and gemstones, counterfeit goods, and tobacco and alcohol are among them. Each cargo can store up to 50 units and provides varying amounts of bonuses based on the number of stocks.

Narcotics, chemicals, and medical supplies are the most profitable, with each offering a 35% bonus for 25 creates and a 70% bonus for 50 creates. Most GTA Online players prefer to sell these as they generate nearly $1 million and have become a popular practice in the game.

With the increased triple payout, players can expect to make nearly $3 million per sale with these crates, making it one of the highest-paying passive jobs in the game. However, Ron Jakowski's five percent profit cut, which currently ranges between $200 and $42,500 depending on the sale, should not be overlooked.

More details about the Smuggler’s Sell missions

While Smuggler's Sell Missions are among the highest-paying jobs in GTA Online, they are also among the most difficult ones. Each Sell mission provides 20 minutes to deliver cargo to the buyers. All of these missions are carried out via airways and employ eight different types of aircraft. They are as follows:

Havok

Bombushka

Skylift

Cargobob

Hunter

Mogul

Alpha-Z1, and

Seabreeze

Each aircraft has a specific mission to deliver the cargo, and GTA Online players can do it alone or with up to three other players who are registered under the same organization.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes