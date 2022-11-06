GTA Online player lands plane in aircraft carrier hangar bay

Landing challenges are a popular fan-made sport in GTA Online, and many players have performed some incredible landings and stunts in the game. The game's open-world implementation allows intrepid players to accomplish feats that normal gamers cannot.

A competent player performed a stunt in which they landed a plane inside the hangar bay of an aircraft carrier. They used precise timing and positioning to land the plane in a tight spot where a single miscalculation can be fatal.

GTA Online player tactically lands a plane in the hanger bay of an aircraft carrier

Redditor and GTA Online player u/Guardian7-141 posted a video in which they successfully landed a V-65 Molotok plane in the hanger bay of the USS Luxington (ATT-16) aircraft carrier. The player was taking part in a Business Battle mission in which they had to steal weapons from the ship.

Typically, GTA Online players land on the aircraft carrier's runway and then proceed to other activities. However, u/Guardian7-141 decided to pull a stunt and land the plane on the side of the ship below the runway.

Even after landing, their problems were far from over. The Redditor was about to collide with a stack of missiles, destroying the entire area. However, they were able to steer the Molotok in time, saving their lives.

Experienced GTA Online players may wonder why their plane was not shot down while flying close to the ship. According to the footage, five of the cargo have already been transported. This means this is not their first visit to the aircraft carrier, and they may have disabled the defense system during previous visits.

Other Redditors’ reactions to the stunt

The video received a lot of attention, and many GTA Online players shared their thoughts on the stunt. According to user u/CrazyGamerMYT, the landing area was larger than the top of the Maze Bank Tower.

In response, u/Guardian7-141 explained how each landing zone has its own set of challenges and approaches.

While many players were perplexed as to how to defeat the anti-aircraft defense system, user u/sik_dik provided a detailed explanation of how it can be properly accomplished.

Another user u/RealTimeflies shared a different approach using a weaponized Declasse Tampa.

Details about V-65 Molotok

As per Warstock Cache & Carry's description:

“The V-65 Molotok has been reproduced in juntas and dictatorships right across the developing world, and that's not just because of its lethal efficiency, or its complete indifference to the comfort and safety of the pilot.”

Molotok is an armored and weaponized military fighter jet in GTA Online. Gamers can purchase the plane from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a starting price of $4,788,000. A trade price of $3,600,000 is also unlocked after completing 18 Air Freight Cargo Missions.

However, players must own an aircraft hanger beforehand to store and upgrade the aircraft. Its design is based on a real-life Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-15/MiG-17 and resembles the Korean War-era fighter jets.

In GTA Online, the V-65 Molotok is propelled by a single turbojet engine that includes an afterburner or reheats. It can be outfitted with either a machine gun or a missile launcher.

The plane is heavily armored, with the ability to withstand three homing missiles and two rounds of explosive bullets. Chaff, flare, and smoke countermeasures can also be installed for all-around protection.

