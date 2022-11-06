GTA Online player attempts Heists with himself on two PCs

Heists in GTA Online are some of the most exciting ways to have fun while earning money. Although Rockstar Games intended gamers to complete the heist missions with friends and other crew members, the vast majority enjoy the game alone and frequently discard the idea of participating in heists.

However, a solo enthusiast tried something unique and pulled off a team heist with two characters from two different PCs. While the task was difficult, the player was able to win large sums of money for both characters.

GTA Online player completes a heist on his own with two PCs

Reddit user u/DaFatAlien posted two photos of themselves carrying out a heist while controlling two characters from two different PCs. While the user didn't share any video of how they completed the difficult task, readers can see the amount they won after the mission.

According to the user, the hosting account won approximately $2.8 million, while the second one secured around $500,000 while playing alone. They also completed the Elite Challenge and received $2.3 million and $450,000, respectively.

The player has completed the Doomsday Heist, which requires at least two participants. While most GTA Online solo players are compelled to play the mission with strangers, user u/DaFatAlien cleverly uses both their accounts and PCs.

How they managed to complete the heist in GTA Online

The Redditor shared their method for completing the mission. According to them, they did the majority of the tasks on the desktop PC and left the laptop idle for the majority of the time. As is customary, the character on the desktop PC was assigned important executions in the mission, while the character on the laptop performed minor tasks such as waiting for the heist crew to arrive to escape.

They also stated that players with an extra low-end PC capable of running GTA Online can easily complete such missions in the game. The only detail that matters is how efficiently they can distribute and execute workloads.

Other Redditors’ reactions to the achievement

Many GTA Online players commented on the post, sharing their thoughts on the achievement. User u/Tricky_Chicken_896 congratulated the winner with a popular Brazilian proverb.

Another user, u/ze_ex_21, used a Cayo Perico heist reference to commemorate the occasion.

User u/CAmiller11 expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of a solo option for the majority of the heists in the game.

In response, user u/im manu02 suggested incorporating AI into the heists, similar to how it is done in Story Mode.

User u/FourthHyperion compares the situation to a complex state of emotion.

The GTA Online Heist Challenge Event began on November 3, 2022

Various Rockstar Games sources previously stated that November 2022 will be designated as the Heist Challenge Event month in GTA Online. While the gaming company is yet to make an official announcement, players can already receive higher payouts in the Doomsday Heist and all of the game's original heists.

Following the weekly update on November 3, the Doomsday Heist now offers 1.5x increased bonuses. Furthermore, the OG heists setup missions now offer double money and RP.

Additionally, all heist-related accessories and establishments are heavily discounted. Rumors also suggest that Rockstar will launch a new heist mission following the Heist Challenge Event.

