5 things learned from GTA 6 leaks explained by memes

GTA 6 leaked content was all over the internet for the first few days. Take-Two Interactive quickly took down the majority of the leaks and prohibited people from spreading them further.

However, fans continued to talk about the upcoming game. Since the leaks cannot be shared directly, Redditor u/Bandito267 created a post with memes and humorous examples of the game. The memes quickly became popular among Reditt users.

This article goes through five of the leaked references depicted in memes.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

5 GTA 6 leaked features explained in memes

1) Returning to Vice City

Miami is a reference to Vice City in GTA 6 (Image via Reddit)

There has been speculation that the next Grand Theft Auto game will be based in Vice City. Rockstar ported the major 3D-era cities to the HD universe, except for Vice City. It is widely anticipated that the next game will be set there.

The leaks also reveal a Vice City-like establishment. Although Rockstar is yet to confirm the details of the leaks, fans believe the location featured in the videos is an improvised version of the city, which is a fictitious recreation of Miami. Bandito267 cleverly uses Jake Peralta's dialog from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine series to allude to the metropolis.

2) Dual protagonists

The image refers to Jason and Lucia as Bonnie and Clyde (Image via Reddit)

While the leaks confirmed the rumors, the inclusion of dual protagonists, especially one female, was groundbreaking news for GTA fans. For the first time in the series, Rockstar will introduce a female lead character named Lucia. Although both characters are widely speculated to be twins or siblings, leaks have not yet confirmed that.

The image of Bonnie and Clyde is used to refer to Jason and Lucia. Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Champion Barrow were an American criminal couple known for their robberies and crimes. Jason and Lucia appear to have similar character narratives, as the Grand Theft Auto series' theme is also based on crime and loot.

3) New crawling ability

Players will be able to crawl in GTA 6 (Image via Reddit)

The leaks revealed a slew of new movements and combat strategies for the protagonists. While Niko Bellic has several movement styles in Grand Theft Auto 4, Rockstar has reduced the majority of those features in GTA 5. In the upcoming game, developers intend to bring improved game mechanics and character movements back to the series.

According to the leaked videos, the protagonists can crouch and crawl on the spot as needed. Players will be able to perform stealth attacks in a variety of styles, giving new perspectives in combat. The Redditor used the GIF to make a similar reference.

4) New vehicles

Bandito267 hints at the leaked airboat video with this image (Image via Reddit)

GTA 6 will include a variety of new vehicles. Although the topic was far from rumors, the leaked footage shows a bunch of automobiles. Jason is seen riding an airboat inside the airport. Airboats are amphibious vehicles that can travel across land, swamps, and other bodies of water.

This new addition is a great sign of improvisation in the forthcoming game. Miami is known to have lots of swamps and water bodies. Players will get to ride different kinds of vehicles while exploring the in-game map.

5) New NCP models

The Florida man refers to the Floridian NPCs in GTA 6 (Image via Reddit)

With GTA 6’s Vice City depiction, Rockstar is bringing detailed Floridians to the game. The video game company pays attention to detail and creates NPCs that correspond to the location or environment. The leaked footage shows a number of new models based in Miami, Florida. The above image by Bandito267 depicts the same Floridian style.

