How to complete Off the Rails First Dose mission in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

The newly released Los Santos Drug Wars update in GTA Online has added a story-based set of missions called the First Dose. These are a significant highlight of the Winter Update, and the gaming community has been working hard to complete them ever since their launch.

The set has six missions in total, with Off the Rails being the last. While the other are simple and can be completed in 10-15 minutes, the final one is more complex and takes 15-30 minutes to run through.

This article will walk you through the final mission of the First Dose series in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The guide is based on a YouTube video by GTA Gentleman.

GTA Online guide: How to complete the First Dose 6 - Off the Rails mission

After completing all other missions in GTA Online, proceed to the yellow mission marker located outside the Freakshop. You can also find it by looking for the "D" marker on the map. After making the necessary changes in the mission lobby menu, confirm the name and click the Play button.

The mission will automatically equip you with an orange boiler suit, a clown mask, and a yellow duffle bag. The first objective is to visit the Humane Labs and Research Facility in Blaine County.

A scene from the Humane Labs facility in the Off the Rails mission (Image via YouTube)

While it is not necessary, Dax, via telephone, advises you to take a stealthy approach as Merryweather Security heavily guards the facility, and alerting them this early could cause severe hindrances in the mission.

For a more stealthy approach, use suppressor-equipped weapons and avoid entering the vision cones of CCTV cameras, guards, and other NPCs in the compound. It may be necessary to kill some to progress, but it is strongly advised to kill only the required enemies when they are isolated from the others.

Once inside the facility, take the same subtle approach to Loading Bay. Once all of the guards have been dispatched, you need to locate a piece of intel, photograph it, and send it to Dax.

A possible location for the intel inside the Loading Bay (Image via YouTube)

After that, search all of the large crate boxes for five chemical units for the Acid Lab. While doing so, Dax will inform you about a train carrying pure chemicals and instruct you to proceed to the train.

As soon as you leave the Loading Bay, Merryweather will be alerted and will try to take you down. You must avoid their gunfire and arrive at the Switching Station before the train arrives. Then, go to the cabin and pull the lever to change the train's direction.

The standard Brickade 6x6 in Off the Rails mission (Image via YouTube)

After a few moments, the train will crash, and the mission will instruct you to go to the crash site.

Once there, search the containers for chemicals and collect five of them. Merryweather arrives at the location with choppers and cars, and you must dodge them and steal the Brickade 6x6 truck from the train wagon.

The Brickade 6x6 must be delivered to the Freakshop for the mission to be completed. Following that, you can set up the Acid Lab in the new vehicle in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes