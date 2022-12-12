Everything known about the new Acid Lab MTL Brickade 6x6 coming in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

GTA Online is getting a new winter update, and Rockstar Games has revealed a slew of upcoming features. The gaming studio released a newsletter on December 6, 2022, in which it teased several features, followed by another one on December 9, 2022, which announced the new MTL Brickade 6x6 vehicle.

Although Rockstar is yet to reveal detailed information about the vehicle, the newsletters have mentioned a new Acid Lab business docked behind the Brickade 6x6, which will be available to players after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

This article covers all of the information currently available about Acid Lab and Brickade 6x6 in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Reasons why the new MTL Brickade 6x6 will be a game changer in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

On December 9, 2022, Rockstar Games announced the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck on Twitter. The tweet included a newsletter with several early insights into the new vehicle. While there is already a Brickade truck available on the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online, the new vehicle was mentioned in the tweet as:

“an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6”

This implies that the new 6x6 variant will most likely be an upgrade to the current Brickade truck. Although it has not been confirmed, based on previous trends in vehicle version upgrades, it is possible that it could be a Benny's Original Motor Works upgrade. GTA Online players could buy the MTL Brickade for $1,110,000 and upgrade it in Benny's workshop for a few thousand dollars.

According to various reports, the Brickade 6x6 is an armored service vehicle with a laboratory. It is based on the real-life MAN TGS 26.480 6x6 Expedition Truck. It can seat six people and has a rear box module.

It should be noted that the new vehicle will be delivered as an empty truck, and players will be required to manually install the Acid Lab business in it. According to the newsletter:

“After completing the First Dose and acquiring the necessary lab equipment, all players can install an Acid Lab in the rear of the new MTL Brickade 6x6.”

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC includes a new story-based mission called First Dose, which is divided into two parts. After completing the first part and gathering all the necessary equipment, GTA Online players will be able to install the Acid Lab inside the rear box module. However, the new establishment will also cost money as indirectly hinted by the newswire.

The Acid Lab appears to be similar to the MC Club business, but there is a significant difference between them. All MC Club businesses are stationary and operate from buildings. However, the Acid lab is established behind the Brickade 6x6, and it will likely be a mobile business unit that players can spawn or drive anywhere.

GTA+ members receive a variety of discounts and offers on the Acid Lab and the Brickade 6x6

Although the new business and vehicle will be available to all players, Rockstar Games has announced a number of lucrative deals for GTA+ subscribers.

All paid members will receive 1.5X money and RP to complete First Dose missions, which are required to gather equipment for the Acid Lab. Furthermore, the lab establishment will also be free for GTA+ members, and they will receive a 50% increase in Acid production speed.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes