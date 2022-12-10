GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC to add Acid Lab, MTL Brickade 6x6 vehicle, and more

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update has been announced by Rockstar Games, and it’s going to add a lot of new content to the title. In their latest newswire post, the developers shared the GTA+ membership benefits associated with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

Along with that, they also mentioned a couple of things that players can expect from the winter update, including a brand new Acid Lab, a new MTL Brickade 6x6 vehicle, and more. The DLC will be released on December 13, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players around the globe.

Acid Labs and MTL Brickade 6x6 are set to debut this Tuesday in GTA Online

GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is a highly anticipated update for the game, and Rockstar has mentioned a few things that fans can expect from it. The following are a couple of features that will be part of the new Los Santos Drug Wars DLC from Tuesday:

Brand new First Dose story-driven missions

Acid Lab, which will supposedly be a new business

The new vehicle called MTL Brickade 6x6

Here is a complete list of things to be included in the update:

Ray-traced reflections for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 users via Fidelity Mode settings

Players will be able to participate in select races with Custom Weaponized Vehicles

Bicycles will be made available to be requested by players via the in-game mechanic

Players will be able to complete Agatha’s Casino Story Missions by playing them solo

Players will be able to display or hide any contact with the revamped iFruit Contacts system

Newly-purchased vehicles will be delivered to players’ personal garages more quickly than ever before

Smuggler’s Sell Missions will give players triple rewards permanently

A High Demand Bonus will be rewarded to players on all Vehicle Cargo Missions

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series console players will be able to skip Hao’s introductory race to access the HSW features

All Business Sell Missions will be able to be launched directly from a Terrorbyte vehicle.

Nervous Ron will debut in the online shared world of the game

A new band of out-of-state misfits

Brand new business enterprises (probably the Acid Lab)

New vehicles

Experiential upgrades

New Contact Missions

Rockstar previously explained the theme of the Los Santos Drug Wars in the following way:

"Head straight to Blaine County and join up with old pal Nervous Ron and a new band of out-of-state misfits on a mission to put their stamp on the Los Santos psychedelics trade. Fight off an unlikely coalition of wealthy hippies and trigger-happy bikers while cooking up potent hallucinogenics."

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 GTA+ Members get special benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars including bonuses on new story missions, an upgrade for the new MTL Brickade 6x6, new and exclusive festive apparel, and more: rsg.ms/d98cdb6 https://t.co/6dLXZ1O2tM

The upcoming DLC, along with the new GTA+ membership period, will begin this Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

