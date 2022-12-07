Rockstar has just announced a new GTA Online winter update, and it has great news for players around the globe. In the latest newswire released on December 6, 2022, the developers shared that the upcoming content update will permanently increase players' payout from Smuggler’s Sell Missions.

It will be part of the Economy Updates, which will add many more rewards and gameplay changes.

Smuggler’s Sell Mission, known as Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions, requires players to transport goods via air using different types of suitable aircraft.

GTA Online smugglers can rejoice as the new winter update will reward them handsomely

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline Smuggler's Sell Missions will FINALLY be permanently tripled🥳 Smuggler's Sell Missions will FINALLY be permanently tripled🥳#GTAOnline https://t.co/VC51qCV0rw

As seen in the aforementioned post, famous insider Tez2 even reported the same, pointing out Rockstar’s great move to permanently increase payouts from Smuggler’s Sell Missions.

The developers stated the following on their latest newswire:

“…payouts on Smuggler’s Sell Missions will be permanently tripled.”

That’s not all, as players will also get a High Demand Bonus if they complete the Vehicle Cargo Sell Mission in a public session. Rockstar announced it by stating:

“Completing Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions in Public Sessions will award a High Demand Bonus, bringing this in line with all other business activities…”

The update has already implemented a few changes, including the increased value of Shark Cards. Players can now buy Shark Cards directly in the game and get their denominations boosted by 20-25%. Here’s what Rockstar stated about the new Shark Card values, even for GTA+ members:

“Get more of what you want faster with an across-the-board increase in the...value of all Shark Cards. Starting today, all Shark Card denominations have been boosted by 20–25% when purchased directly in GTA Online or via any of the platform stores. For special GTA+ Member Shark Cards, this is on top of the current 15% bonus...”

With the new winter DLC, players can also expect a few changes to the vehicle-related gameplay, including:

Faster delivery of new vehicles to the garage once purchased

Players can now use select custom weaponized vehicles in races

Players will be able to request bicycles from their garage by calling the Mechanic

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players no longer have to complete Hao’s introductory race to access HSW.

The update will also implement general improvements, especially the ray-tracing reflections for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

The developers thanked everyone again for their support and constructive feedback. They have also promised to continue to build the game and its experience with each update.

