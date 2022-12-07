GTA Online Winter DLC to add ray-traced reflections, mission improvements, and more

Rockstar Games recently revealed several new details about the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC update. It doesn't have a known name yet, but there are still plenty of topics to cover here based on what's officially been announced. Examples include:

The addition of ray-traced reflections

General improvements, some of which are tied to missions

The new vehicle you'll get since the community passed the $2 trillion goal from The Heists Challenge 2022

There is plenty to discuss down below. The official Rockstar Games tweet can be seen in the next section, which also contains a URL for the Newswire article revealing everything.

GTA Online Winter DLC revealed

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

The Newswire article opens with a summary of some of the most impressive events in the last few months. Most importantly, the prize for The Heists Challenge 2022 has been revealed. All GTA Online players will receive the Declasse Tahoma Coupe for free, albeit for a limited period of time.

Apart from that, Rockstar Games promises to make several more improvements to the game, with some of the changes highlighted in the following section.

The Declasse Tahoma Coupe (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most desired quality-of-life updates to be introduced in the Winter DLC is the ability to favorite iFruit Contacts. This means you can hide contacts you usually don't want to see on your phone via the Interaction Menu.

The Benefactor Terorrbyte will finally be able to do Business Sell Missions in Invite Only Sessions, a feature it was unable to do previously.

The photo used to display the iFruit Contacts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another interesting change in the Winter DLC is that Agatha's Casino Story Missions will now be available for solo players. Previously, you needed a minimum of two players to complete them in GTA Online. You still need to own a Master Penthouse to do these missions.

The final part of the general improvements category includes confirmation of "ray-tracing reflections" on the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X ports. This setting is only available via the Fidelity graphics option, so those who prefer Performance or Performance RT won't be able to use it.

The final new photo revealed in the Newswire article for the Winter DLC update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Other new changes include:

Purchased vehicles arrive at garages more quicker than before

Some Custom Weaponized Vehicles will be allowed in races

You can request Bicycles from the Mechanic now

You don't need to do Hao's first race to access HSW upgrades

Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions give players a High Demand Bonus in Public Sessions

All Shark Cards have 20~25% more value, starting on December 6, 2022

Smuggler Sell Missions's payment will be tripled

No specific release date has been confirmed for the entire Winter DLC update. GTA Online players will have to wait for Rockstar Games to announce more news in a future Newswire article.

Until then, they request that players use the GTA Online Feedback website to submit what gamers wish to see in future updates. Not everything can be included in the Winter DLC, but some suggestions can be implemented in future updates.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you like GTA Online's upcoming changes? Yes No 0 votes