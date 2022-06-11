List of Casino Story and Work Missions in GTA Online

GTA Online's Casino Story and Work Missions serve entirely different roles in this game, yet both can be rewarding for a player. All of these missions are given to the player by Agatha Baker and require the Master Penthouse to have already been bought before the player can attempt them.

The cheapest Master Penthouse is $1,500,000, although wealthier players can spend up to $6,500,000 to make it fancier. It's worth noting that Casino Story Missions are part of the official storyline tied to the Diamond Casino & Resort, while Casino Work is just something one gets from a phone call with Agatha.

Every Casino Story Mission in GTA Online

Cashing Out is the finale of this storyline (Image via GTA Wiki)

Here is a list of every Casino Story Mission in GTA Online (listed by its order in the storyline):

Casino - Loose Cheng Casino - House Keeping Casino - Strong Arm Tactics Casino - Play to Win Casino - Bad Beat Casino - Cashing Out

It's worth noting that completing these missions will give players cash, RP, and Casino Chips. The exact amount will vary based on how much time the player spends on them, as well as the difficulty selected prior to attempting the Casino Story Mission.

GTA Online players can start Casino Story Missions by going to the letter "A" in the Diamond Casino & Resort. If they have already completed these missions before, they can access them by:

Pausing the game. Heading to Online. Quick Join -> Play Job -> Rockstar Created -> Missions Select any of the six missions there.

Every Casino Work Mission in GTA Online

Here is a list of all the Casino Work Missions in GTA Online (which are done in Freemode):

Bargaining Chips

Best Laid Plans

Department of Defense

Fake News

High Rollin'

Judgment Call

Lost in Transit

One Armed Bandits

Recovery Time

Safe Bet

Severance

Undisclosed Cargo

When the Chips are Down

There are also secret missions:

Damage Control (Unlocked randomly when drinking MacBeth whisky at the casino)

(Unlocked randomly when drinking MacBeth whisky at the casino) Under the Influence (Unlocked randomly when the player is drunk, walks outside the casino, and requests a job from Agatha)

(Unlocked randomly when the player is drunk, walks outside the casino, and requests a job from Agatha) Tour de Force (Unlocked by completing all Casino Story Missions and never refusing any Casino Work)

Agatha Baker will give players a random Casino Work Mission when they call her. Alternatively, she may also randomly contact the player and request for some assistance. GTA Online players have a three-minute cooldown when it comes to calling her for a new Casino Work Mission.

Buying a Master Penthouse

An example of a Master Penthouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

In case the player struggles to buy a Master Penthouse (which is needed to complete these missions), here is what they can do:

Bring up the phone. Go to Internet. Select the Diamond Casino & Resort link shown on the front page. Select The Penthouses (shown at the top right). Select any of the Master Penthouse options shown.

If they need money, they should farm some Contact Missions, do The Cayo Perico Heist, or focus on their businesses.

