How GTA Online players can buy a Master Penthouse

GTA Online players can get the keys to their proverbial kingdom with a Master Penthouse.

The Diamond Casino and Resort was a major update back in 2019. Players can enjoy a high class lifestyle as they rob casinos and drink fancy champagne. This can all be done if they purchase a Master Penthouse. Of course, players will have to save up a lot of money beforehand.

Master Penthouses offer a large selection of activities in GTA Online. Players can do anything from performing casino missions to hosting wild parties. It all starts with buying this very expensive property. The results may be worth it, especially if its done before the end of this week.

How to buy a Master Penthouse in GTA Online

Here is a look inside the Master Penthouse (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players have to make wise investments with their properties. Casinos are a reliable way to make lots of money. First, the players have to go online and buy a Master Penthouse.

Head to the Diamond Casino and Resort website

The Diamond Casino and Resort has an online website that players can visit. They will be given three different packages for a Master Penthouse:

Crash Pad ($1,500,000)

($1,500,000) Party Penthouse ($3,776,500)

($3,776,500) High Roller ($6,500,000)

GTA Online players can also pay extra for additional rooms. Keep in mind that Master Penthouses are ridiculously expensive, even at their lowest price.

What can GTA Online players do with a Master Penthouse?

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



• 2X GTA$ and RP on Casino Work and Story Missions

• Triple Rewards on the Diamond Adversary Series

• Diamonds in the Vault



And more: Double Down at The Diamond Casino & Resort in GTA Online this week, with:• 2X GTA$ and RP on Casino Work and Story Missions• Triple Rewards on the Diamond Adversary Series• Diamonds in the VaultAnd more: rsg.ms/3c7ee2e Double Down at The Diamond Casino & Resort in GTA Online this week, with:• 2X GTA$ and RP on Casino Work and Story Missions• Triple Rewards on the Diamond Adversary Series• Diamonds in the VaultAnd more: rsg.ms/3c7ee2e https://t.co/R4Fu3eNrGc

First and foremost, GTA Online players can perform casino heist missions. This is where they will be making a return on their investment. Master Penthouses also provide the following rooms for players to use:

Garage ($900,000) - Allows players to store ten vehicles

($900,000) - Allows players to store ten vehicles Lounge Area ($400,000) - Lets players expand their suite.

These next five rooms are only available with the Lounge Area:

Office ($200,000) - In terms of functionality, it's very similar to the Executive Offices

($200,000) - In terms of functionality, it's very similar to the Executive Offices Media Room ($500,000) - Movies and television shows can be watched here

($500,000) - Movies and television shows can be watched here Spa ($600,000) - Players can fully customize themselves with a personal stylist

($600,000) - Players can fully customize themselves with a personal stylist Private Dealer ($1,065,000) - Gambling is freely available at the Master Penthouse

($1,065,000) - Gambling is freely available at the Master Penthouse Bar and Party Hub ($700,000) - Arcade games can be found here

GTA Online players can also use a variety of services with the Master Penthouse. For example, they can order a limousine to drive them around. They can also set up private parties with their friends.

There is currently a sale

xVertxcal @Vertxcal

40% Off Casino Clothing

40% Off

- Everon ($885,000 - $663,750)

- Paragon ($543,000)

- PR4 ($2,109,000)

- RC Tank ($1,365,000)

- Rampant Rocket ($555,000)

- S80RR ($1,545,000)

- Vagrant ($1,328,400 - $996,300)



#GTAOnline 35% Off Casino Penthouse (+Renovations)40% Off Casino Clothing40% Off- Everon ($885,000 - $663,750)- Paragon ($543,000)- PR4 ($2,109,000)- RC Tank ($1,365,000)- Rampant Rocket ($555,000)- S80RR ($1,545,000)- Vagrant ($1,328,400 - $996,300) 35% Off Casino Penthouse (+Renovations)40% Off Casino Clothing40% Off- Everon ($885,000 - $663,750)- Paragon ($543,000)- PR4 ($2,109,000)- RC Tank ($1,365,000)- Rampant Rocket ($555,000)- S80RR ($1,545,000)- Vagrant ($1,328,400 - $996,300)#GTAOnline

Master Penthouses are now 35% off, at least until the end of this weekly event. The same discount also applies to any upgrades and renovations. Now is the perfect opportunity to purchase the Master Penthouse, since it's regular price is quite expensive.

Players still have time to double their rewards

Casino missions now have a bigger financial incentive (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are still a few days left before this weekly event is over. GTA Online players can always request Casino Work from Agatha Baker. They can also partake in the Casino Story Missions.

Both of these activities will pay out double the money and reputation. Players still have some time to take advantage of these offers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul