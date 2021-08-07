Top 3 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online Casino

Gambling at the Casino in GTA Online is an easy way to make loads of money in a short time. However, much like in real life, gambling in the game is also quite risky. It can eat away a player's hard-earned money just as easily.

Gambling at a casino was first introduced in the GTA series with GTA San Andreas. Las Venturas was one of three explorable cities in the game. This Las Vegas-inspired city was clearly a gambler's paradise, with players even able to own a casino.

The Diamond Casino & Resort update introduced a new casino to GTA Online where players can gamble. Players can bet their money on games like blackjack, roulette, and even horse races.

While this is not an easy way to get rich, it takes a lot less effort. This article explores three ways in which players can make money at the Casino.

GTA Online: 3 fastest ways to make money at the Casino

1) Blackjack

Blackjack in GTA Online is the same as it was in GTA San Andreas. The real-life rules for blackjack are applicable except for splitting. Players need to get their card value as close to 21 as possible without going over it.

Blackjack is a relatively safe and fast way of making money as long as the player isn't reckless. If they keep their bets limited to a short amount, players can earn millions in no time. Being hasty in blackjack is a terrible mistake, and this also applies in-game.

2) Roulette

The rules of roulette in GTA Online are identical to those of the real game. Players bet on numbers, number sets, number pairings, odds or evens, and red or black. They win the bet if the roulette ball lands on their chosen option.

There is no true pattern to roulette in GTA Online. Some players swear by red, while others argue that black is the best choice for bets. The results are completely random, and it is one of the riskiest options at the Casino.

However, it does pay off relatively well, even though much depends on luck. Each option pays a different multiple dependent on the amount of numbers chosen. A single number pays the most at 35 to 1 (36x).

3) Inside Track

Inside Track is the riskiest option for betting at the Casino while also being the most rewarding. Players can bet on virtual horse races where different horses have different odds of winning.

Betting on the horse with the lowest probability of winning brings the greatest reward. However, this also means taking a huge amount of risk since it has terrible odds.

