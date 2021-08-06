How to win Horse Races on Inside Track in the GTA Online Casino

GTA Online players can win big by betting on virtual horse races on the Inside Track arcade machine. Although there are risks involved, it is an easy way to make money in the game.

Inside Track was a betting shop chain that first appeared in GTA San Andreas. It allowed betting on thoroughbred horse races, and one of the shops was even robbed during the story events.

The Diamond Casino & Resort update brought it back to GTA Online. These are in the form of Inside Track betting machines at the Casino. This article will guide players on winning bets in the game.

GTA Online: How to win big on Inside Track betting machines at the Casino

The Casino in GTA Online contains a room for Inside Track. The interior of this contains a large room with an LCD screen covering almost an entire wall. This screen shows the ongoing horse races, and there are several ITB (Inside Track betting) machines for players to bet on.

There are two types of events players can choose from at the machines:

Single Event: This allows players to bet on their own, and the races here last for 30 seconds.

This allows players to bet on their own, and the races here last for 30 seconds. Main Event: This allows players to bet against others (including other players), and the races last for 60 seconds. This type of event is triggered automatically after every 5 minutes.

At the ITB machines, players can decide which horse to bet on and how much to wager. It also shows the winning odds of each horse.

How to make a large amount of money from horse race betting?

Horse racing betting on ITB machines works the same way as it did in GTA San Andreas. There are six horses to choose from, and they are numbered in ascending order according to their chances of winning. Players can bet on any of them with a minimum bet of $100 and a maximum of $10,000.

This means that horses #1 and #2 have the best chance of winning, while horses #5 and #6 have the worst. The odds of winning for each horse are expressed in decimals. Each horse in the line has a lower probability of winning than the one before it. Two horses in the same "tier" have the same chance of winning.

Here is the range of odds that the horses have, according to their tiers:

Top tier: EVENS to 5/1

EVENS to 5/1 Middle tier: 6/1 to 15/1

6/1 to 15/1 Bottom tier: 16/1 to 30/1

A player can win a maximum of $300,000 in a single race. This is only possible if players place their bets on the horse with the lowest chance of winning.

