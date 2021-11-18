GTA Online Diamond Adversary modes to offer 3x GTA$ and RP this weekly update (November 18)

GTA Online's weekly update has just arrived, and it includes several bonuses and rewards as usual. Every week, the game offers bonus money and RP on playing certain game modes. From November 18 to 24, Rockstar is offering a 3x money and RP bonus on Diamond Adversary modes.

GTA Online weekly update: 3x bonus GTA$ and RP on Diamond Adversary modes

@TezFunz2

Podium vehicle: Zorrusso

Diamonds as Casino Loot are live

3x GTA$ & RP on

-Diamond Adv Modes

2x GTA$ & RP on

- Casino Story Missions

- Casino Freemode Missions

- Drop Zone Adv Mode

FREE Bugstars Burrito

The above tweet contains a detailed list of weekly bonuses. As previously stated, playing Diamond Adversary modes this week will grant a 3x bonus GTA$ and RP. Players who want to make some quick money should participate in these modes while the bonus is available.

The Diamond Adversary Series is a collection of existing Adversary Modes that are available in the game. The only noticeable difference between these and the regular Adversary Modes is their locations. These game modes take place in various locations throughout The Diamond Casino Resort and Casino's interior.

Here are all the Adversary game modes that are featured as part of the Diamond Adversary Series:

Entourage

Every Bullet Counts

Hardest Target

Juggernaut

Kill Quota

Resurrection

Slasher

Trading Places

The Diamond Adversary Series was released as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update on August 2020. Rockstar recently removed the majority of existing Adversary Modes from the game. Some of the removed modes are only available in their Diamond Adversary variant.

@GTANet



It's Heist Month, so Diamonds have been made available as Casino Loot! Find 3x bonus in the Diamond Adversary Modes, and 2x on Casino Story and Freemode missions.



It's Heist Month, so Diamonds have been made available as Casino Loot! Find 3x bonus in the Diamond Adversary Modes, and 2x on Casino Story and Freemode missions.

This week's theme seems to be around the Diamond Casino & Resort since most bonuses are related to it.

Every Thursday, GTA Online releases new weekly updates, which include a variety of bonuses and rewards. These bonuses are a fantastic way to make a lot of money in the game without doing a lot of grinding. Every week, an existing game mode offers profits that are 2x or 3x higher than usual.

Edited by Srijan Sen