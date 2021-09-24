List of GTA Online Adversary Modes still available

Several Adversary Mode games have been removed with the latest weekly update to GTA Online. Some other game modes have also been taken out.

Adversary Modes in GTA Online are a variety of PvP modes created by Martin Madrazo in which more than one set of players face in various ways.

Many fans believe that GTA Online has far too many Adversary Modes, to the point where dedicated lobbies have been created for them. The majority of them are no longer played, and others are too boring to bother with.

GTA Online: List of current Adversary Modes

Tez2 @TezFunz2 Only Adversary Modes available now are

- Bunker Modes

- Deadline

- Diamond Caisno Modes

- Hasta La Vista

- Hunting Pack Remix

- Missile Base Modes

- Sumo Remix

That's it. Only Adversary Modes available now are

- Bunker Modes

- Deadline

- Diamond Caisno Modes

- Hasta La Vista

- Hunting Pack Remix

- Missile Base Modes

- Sumo Remix

That's it.

Rockstar Games has just released its weekly update for GTA Online, and it comes with some surprising changes. While most updates add new content to the game, this one removed some existing ones.

A large number of Adversary Modes have been taken off GTA Online owing to several possible reasons. Rockstar had already announced it would remove specific jobs to improve matchmaking and make space for future content.

Another reason could have been the unpopularity of most of these game modes. The ones still available include:

Bunker Series

Diamond Adversary Series

Missile Base Series

Deadline

Hasta La Vista

Hunting Pack Remix

Sumo Remix

The Bunker, Diamond Adversary, and Missile Base Series contain several different Adversary Modes set inside their respective maps. The game modes available for the series are:

Every Bullet Counts

Juggernaut

Kill Quota

Resurrection

Slasher

Till Death Do Us Part

Trading Places

Hardest Target

Power Play

It seems that Rockstar believes these Adversary Modes to be more than enough for players in GTA Online. They wouldn't be entirely wrong in having such an assumption because the majority of players never play the game modes removed in the update.

However, many fans were unhappy with these changes:

MGgames100 @MGgames100 @TezFunz2 I was really expecting them to take out the bad ones, but they took out the really good ones as well.. Slasher, OG Sumo, Power Play, Overtime Rumble, The Vespucci Job and few others, like holy shit those were really good modes. My hope is that they will be rotating them each week @TezFunz2 I was really expecting them to take out the bad ones, but they took out the really good ones as well.. Slasher, OG Sumo, Power Play, Overtime Rumble, The Vespucci Job and few others, like holy shit those were really good modes. My hope is that they will be rotating them each week

Some followers speculate that this move was motivated by the release of GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition. The re-release of the title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is bound to bring more content for GTA Online.

Also Read

As such, it could be that Rockstar wanted to reduce the size of the game.

However, the recent trailer has disappointed fans, and the Adversary Modes removal has enraged them even more.

Edited by Ravi Iyer