GTA Online: Missile Base Series

GTA Online has 9 Adversary modes that are a part of the Missile Base Series.

The Missile Base Series is a popular choice among GTA Online players as it is fun and addictive.

GTA Online

The Missile Base Series Week, which started on 16th May 2019 and continued till 22nd May 2019, brought job updates in GTA Online. There are 9 Adversary Modes where additional maps were introduced. As these modes were introduced inside the missile base of GTA Online, they are collectively called as the Missile Base Series.

9 Adversary Modes in GTA Online

The 9 Adversary Modes in GTA Online which received additional maps are:

1. Every Bullet Counts

Every Bullet Counts. Image: PCMag.

In this Adversary Mode in GTA Online, you are required to kill three players who are locked up in a confined space with you. You will be provided with just one Marksman Pistol and two bullets to kill your opponents.

2. Hardest Target

Hardest Target. Image: Beeborn.

In this Adversary Mode, two teams will be pitted against each other. One member from each team will be chosen as the target to be killed. If your team is able to kill the target on the other side, then your team will be rewarded with one point. If a target kills the opponent target directly, then the killing team will get three points.

3. Juggernaut

Juggernaut. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

Two teams are involved in this Adversary Mode as well. A member of each team becomes the Juggernaut. The Juggernaut is endowed with a Minigun, two rounds of the Railgun, and 5 Proximity Mines and is the main target to be killed. It is always wise to stick to the Juggernaut as he/she is always well-armed.

4. Kill Quota

Kill Quota. Image: Rockstar Games.

A maximum of sixteen players can play in this Adversary Mode. You and your team need to kill a certain number of players to reach the Kill Quota and can use six weapons that are provided to you for the match.

5. Power Play

Power Play. Image: YouTube.

There are six power-ups that are available to the players. The six power-ups are Beasted, Zoned, Doped, Raging, Flipped and Dark.

6. Resurrection

Resurrection. Image: Rockstar Games.

In this mode, players are required to kill all the members of the opponent teams. If you die, you are allowed to spectate till your teammate kills someone else from the enemy team which in turn will resurrect you.

7. Slasher

Slasher. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

The Slasher missions in GTA Online take place in the darkness. In this mode, one player is equipped with a shotgun and a flashlight. This player is known as the Slasher. The Slasher is required to kill the members of the Hunted team which can have up to seven players.

8. Till Death Do Us Part

Till Death Do Us Part. Image: Rockstar Games.

Two teams will have two members each, and if any one member of the team dies, then the other is required to commit suicide. The teammates can regenerate the health of one another if they are close to each other’s location.

9. Trading Places

Trading Places. Image: YouTube.

In this Adversary Mode in GTA Online, you can switch teams. If a lower-class trader is able to kill a member of the VIP team, then the killer becomes a part of the VIP team and vice versa.