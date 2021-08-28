Why buying a Bunker is a great investment for GTA Online players this week

One of the standout features of this week's GTA Online update (08/26-09/02) is that one of the best and most profitable properties in the game, the Underground Bunker, is on sale. Bunkers are a gateway for GTA Online players to enter the world of gunrunning and research. This week, Bunkers are available at a hefty 50% discount and so are Bunker upgrades coming in at a decent 40% off of their regular price.

How to get a Bunker in GTA Online and make the most of it this week

GTA Online Bunkers are available via the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and can be purchased at any of the 11 locations provided, namely (non-discounted prices):

Paleto Forest ($1.16m)

Raston Canyon ($1.45m)

Lago Zancudo ($1.55m)

Chumash ($1.65m)

Grapeseed ($1.75m)

Route 68 ($1.95m)

Grand Senora Oilfields ($2.03m)

Grand Senora Desert ($2.12m)

Smoke Tree Road ($2.2m)

Thomson Scrapyard ($2.29m)

Farmhouse ($2.37m)

In terms of which purchase is best, players shouldn't base it off of the price tag alone, choosing a Bunker based on travel distance from the city is a much better metric. Once acquired, players must stock their bunkers with supplies to either manufacture weapons with or conduct research. Manufacturing weapons and selling them will net players a maximum of $1,050,000 if the product bar is full.

Gunrunning sells can be done in Blaine County or Los Santos. The area that is further from the player's bunker will net them a bonus profit but will only give them 30 minutes to sell their wares. Players are advised to have at least one teammate during gunrunning sells.

Another aspect of bunkers that players invest in is research. Research allows players to unlock a bunch of exclusive vehicle and weapon upgrades that cannot be acquired from anywhere else in the game. Research provides no monetary return but will eventually give players exclusive ammo types like explosive rounds, incendiary rounds and more that are extremely overpowered in GTA Online.

Grabbing the property at 50% discount this week will be a steal for players who have been putting off buying one and is guaranteed profit within a few days.

