GTA Online Weekly Update 08/26/21: New Sultan RS Classic Los Santos Tuners Car, 2x money on Lester missions, and more

GTA Online
GTA Online's weekly update for 08/26 has added a brand new vehicle to the game (Image via GTA Fandom Wiki)
Danyal Arabi
ANALYST
Modified Aug 26, 2021, 05:35 AM ET

24 mins ago

News

GTA Online's weekly updates provide players with a chance to mix up their money grind. With new bonuses and discounts each week, Rockstar Games incentivizes players to get out there and experience everything new the game has to offer.

This week, a brand new car called the "Karin Sultan RS Classic" joins the GTA Online roster. The Los Santos Tuners DLC continues to deliver in terms of new vehicles, and the Sultan RS Classic is its latest addition.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

New Content

  • Karin Sultan RS Classic (GTA$ 1,789,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos)
  • Annis Euros - Place top 2 in a Pursuit Series race for 4 days in a row to Claim Prize Ride

Podium Vehicle

  • Vapid GB200

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

  • 2x GTA$ and RP on Contact Missions - Lester Crest
  • 2x GTA$ and RP on 8 Stunt Races (Added as part of LS Tuners)
  • 2x GTA$ and RP on Auto Shop Service
  • 3x GTA$ and RP on Bodyguards/Associates Payout

Discounted Content

  • 30% off Vapid Dominator GTT ($ 854,000 / 640,500)
  • 40% off Dinka Verus ($ 115,200)
  • 40% off Bravado Half-Track ($ 1,352,610 / 1,017,000)
  • 40% off Pegassi Tezeract ($ 1,695,000)
  • 30% off Dewbauchee Specter ($ 419,300)
  • 50% off All Bunkers
  • 40% off All Bunker Upgrades

Twitch Prime Bonuses

  • 80% off Vapid Flash GT ($ 335,000)
  • 35% off Obey Tailgater S ($ 971,750 / 728,812.5)

Time Trial

RC Bandito Time Trial

This week's update changes the formula a bit, swapping out the 2x payout on store holdups for double cash on Lester missions, eight stunt races, and the auto-shop service.

Players looking to grind the Cayo Perico Heist as a squad this week will also receive a 3x bump to their passive income as a Bodyguard/Associate.

The 50% discount on bunkers is a huge deal for players who haven't got one yet. Bunkers double up as a money-making property as well as a research facility, allowing them to unlock exclusive upgrades.

Also read: Are Client Jobs in GTA Online worth it? Payout and requirements detailed

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
