×
Create
Notifications

GTA Online Casino Story and Freemode Missions offer 2x GTA$ and RP with weekly update (November 18)

GTA Online is providing casino-themed bonuses this week (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA Online is providing casino-themed bonuses this week (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 18, 2021 08:28 PM IST
News

The weekly update for GTA Online has just arrived, and it comes with a slew of bonuses and rewards. This week, players will earn 2x GTA$ and RP on completing Casino story missions and Casino Work freemode missions. These include a large number of missions, so players looking to make massive profits should try to play them all within this week.

GTA Online weekly update: 2x bonus GTA$ and RP on Casino Story and Freemode

This week in #GTAOnline Diamonds as Casino Loot are live,3x GTA$ & RP Diamond Adversary Modes,2x GTA$ & RP on Casino Story Missions, Casino Freemode Missions, Drop Zone Adversary ModeFREE Bugstars BurritoWeekend Racer Banshee Livery log-in unlock

Players will find a comprehensive list of weekly bonuses available in GTA Online from the above tweet. As previously announced, each Casino mission completed this week will provide 2x additional GTA$ and RP. This includes 6 Casino missions provided by Agatha Baker and 16 Casino work freemode missions.

Here is the list of story-based missions for the Diamond Casino & Resort:

  • Loose Cheng
  • House Keeping
  • Strong Arm Tactics
  • Play to Win
  • Bad Beat
  • Cashing Out

Meanwhile, here are all the freemode missions called Casino Work, which Agatha Baker also gives:

  • Bargaining Chips
  • Best Laid Plans
  • Department of Defense
  • Fake News
  • High Rollin'
  • Judgment Call
  • Lost in Transit
  • One Armed Bandits
  • Recovery Time
  • Safe Bet
  • Severance
  • Undisclosed Cargo
  • When the Chips are Down
  • Damage Control (will start at random, after drinking a shot of Macbeth whisky at the Casino bar)
  • Tour de Force (will be triggered at random while inside the penthouse or Casino, when some prerequisites are met)
  • Under the Influence (randomly triggered upon calling Ms. Baker while drunk)

The Diamond Casino & Resort appears to be the theme of the week since most rewards and missions are associated with it.

@TezFunz2 Diamonds on the casino heist and double money on drop zone. My type of week this is Fucking adore drop zone. And I hate PvP so that should tell you something on how much I like that game mode And double on casino missions. Need to do them anyway

Furthermore, the game is offering the same rewards for Drop Zone Adversary Mode this week. Players are divided into two, three, or four teams in this mode. They are then required to parachute to the ground and attempt to control the 'drop zone.' The first team wins the game to take hold of the drop zone.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

GTA Online delivers fresh weekly updates every Thursday, which offer a range of incentives and awards. Every week, an existing game mode or set of missions gives 2x or 3x higher profits than usual. These perks are an excellent method to generate a lot of money in the game without engaging in monotonous and repetitive grinding.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी