GTA Online Casino Story and Freemode Missions offer 2x GTA$ and RP with weekly update (November 18)

The weekly update for GTA Online has just arrived, and it comes with a slew of bonuses and rewards. This week, players will earn 2x GTA$ and RP on completing Casino story missions and Casino Work freemode missions. These include a large number of missions, so players looking to make massive profits should try to play them all within this week.

GTA Online weekly update: 2x bonus GTA$ and RP on Casino Story and Freemode

Diamonds as Casino Loot are live,

3x GTA$ & RP Diamond Adversary Modes,

2x GTA$ & RP on Casino Story Missions, Casino Freemode Missions, Drop Zone Adversary Mode

FREE Bugstars Burrito

Players will find a comprehensive list of weekly bonuses available in GTA Online from the above tweet. As previously announced, each Casino mission completed this week will provide 2x additional GTA$ and RP. This includes 6 Casino missions provided by Agatha Baker and 16 Casino work freemode missions.

Here is the list of story-based missions for the Diamond Casino & Resort:

Loose Cheng

House Keeping

Strong Arm Tactics

Play to Win

Bad Beat

Cashing Out

Meanwhile, here are all the freemode missions called Casino Work, which Agatha Baker also gives:

Bargaining Chips

Best Laid Plans

Department of Defense

Fake News

High Rollin'

Judgment Call

Lost in Transit

One Armed Bandits

Recovery Time

Safe Bet

Severance

Undisclosed Cargo

When the Chips are Down

Damage Control (will start at random, after drinking a shot of Macbeth whisky at the Casino bar)

Tour de Force (will be triggered at random while inside the penthouse or Casino, when some prerequisites are met)

Under the Influence (randomly triggered upon calling Ms. Baker while drunk)

The Diamond Casino & Resort appears to be the theme of the week since most rewards and missions are associated with it.

Fucking adore drop zone. And I hate PvP so that should tell you something on how much I like that game mode



Furthermore, the game is offering the same rewards for Drop Zone Adversary Mode this week. Players are divided into two, three, or four teams in this mode. They are then required to parachute to the ground and attempt to control the 'drop zone.' The first team wins the game to take hold of the drop zone.

GTA Online delivers fresh weekly updates every Thursday, which offer a range of incentives and awards. Every week, an existing game mode or set of missions gives 2x or 3x higher profits than usual. These perks are an excellent method to generate a lot of money in the game without engaging in monotonous and repetitive grinding.

