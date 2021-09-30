How to unlock the secret casino missions in GTA Online

GTA Online has three Secret Casino Work missions that players are able to unlock. Sometimes a game of chance, unlocking these three missions involves different tactics to obtain the Secret Casino Work missions.

Two of the methods of getting these missions in GTA Online requires getting drunk. This is either frustrating or hilarious to players of GTA Online. Some just want easy access to missions, while others are impressed with this "easter-egg" method for finding missions.

The three Secret Casino Missions in GTA Online

So, how should players unlock these three secret missions? Below is a guide that will hopefully offer some help.

1) "Damage Control"

One shot of Macbeth Whisky - Image via YouTube.com

By drinking a shot of Macbeth Whisky at the casino bar, as some players may have already experienced in GTA Online, the character very quickly passes out drunk before making it very far on their feet.

Playing GTA Online, when a player has done this Macbeth shot, they may be lucky enough to find themselves simply waking up on the side of the road to this Casino Work Mission.

The mission is called Damage Control and is possibly the easiest Casino Work mission. Ignoring the apparent collision and trouble the player has clearly caused while unconscious, the player must simply return the "borrowed" beer delivery truck to the casino within a specified amount of time. This is easy even for less practiced drivers.

2) "Under the Influence"

Don't drink and drive! - Image via YouTube.com

After drinking a few beers or other cheap drinks, avoiding Macbeth Whisky, the player can activate this second Secret Casino Work Mission by calling Ms. Agatha Baker. One $10 drink in GTA Online might be enough, but feel free to have a couple.

The mission, Under the Influence, is fairly easy as the GTA Online player will be sent to a location to steal a car that needs to be brought back to the Casino. This is all that's needed to pass this mission, just avoid the police on the way back whilst driving this very HOT ride.

3) "Tour de Force"

The elegant Swift Deluxe Helicopter - Image via YouTube.com

The last secret mission is a very easy mission to complete. It involves taking a VIP on a city-tour in a Swift Deluxe helicopter. The only problem is, this is said to be one of the most difficult missions to get in GTA Online.

Why is it so hard to find the Tour de Force mission? This is because it requires the GTA Online player to do a couple of things first.

The chance to get this mission requires GTA Online players to be in their Penthouse. It must also have been real-world ten hours since last completing a Ms. Baker Mission. Setting your spawn location at the Penthouse is a Top Tip!

Once in the penthouse, players can wait up to ten minutes to see if Ms. Baker calls to offer the Tour de Force mission. If she doesn't, players will simply need to keep trying. As mentioned, it's a very hard mission to get, with a reported 10% chance, so players should keep their fingers crossed and just keep trying.

