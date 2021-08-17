GTA Online Redditor discovers a hilarious new glitch

GTA Online is constantly providing new and exciting opportunities for its players. Game mechanics often create amusing situations, and occasionally, it can even be a bizarre glitch that turns out to be hilarious.

A GTA Online Redditor was in for a shock (quite literally) when his player character started convulsing on top of a building. The resultant video was hilarious and had the whole subreddit entertained.

GTA Online: Redditor stumbles upon a funny new glitch

The following gameplay footage was posted by a Redditor named DylanAsante1 on the GTA Online subreddit:

The OP (original poster) was on a Heist Prep mission for the Cayo Perico Heist. The mission, called Plasma Cutter, involves simply stealing and delivering a plasma cutter to the Kosatka.

Getting to the top (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is a compulsory freeroam mission that has to be completed to reach the Heist finale. The OP was on his way to collect the Plasma Cutter, which had somehow ended up on top of an unfinished building.

A weird place for a plasma cutter to be in (Image via Rockstar Games)

As he parked his Oppressor Mk 2 and vaulted over it to get the item, he stumbled and fell. Somehow, this made him start having seizures. His character started flailing her limbs wildly and teetered slowly towards the edge. Unfortunately, the video cuts off just as he was about to fall.

In the midst of a seizure (Image via Rockstar Games)

It seems as if Rockstar did listen to all the complaints regarding the futuristic elements in GTA Online. The result is an unparalleled level of realism where real-life diseases can also afflict the player's characters. This is how some Redditors felt about the incident.

The more realistic, the better (Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

Some believed that the OP's character was just throwing tantrums. However, it wouldn't be very wise to do so on top of the scaffolding of an unfinished high-rise.

Others came up with even more jokes, with some commenting that it was merely dancing. Many compared this to their little siblings, and some stated that it was what people do when they dream of freefall.

The possible reason for the bug

The reason for this hilarious bug in GTA Online could be pretty simple. When the player fell on the scaffolding, the game might not have registered it as solid ground for some reason. This made the OP's character act as if she was freefalling, but she didn't crash through the scaffolding.

However, this brief respite was short-lived, as her wild flailing eventually caused her to fall. The post received over 6.6k upvotes on the GTA Online subreddit, owing to its humorous content.

