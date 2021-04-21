How to unlock the Kosatka Submarine in GTA Online, and why players should buy it

GTA Online has been a steadily evolving experience that has grown far beyond the scope that players thought was possible. In 2021, there are flying hoverbikes in the air shooting missiles, an independent tropical island for a heist, and plenty of great vehicles to pick from.

One of the Cayo Perico Heist's biggest additions to GTA Online, apart from the heist itself, is the Kosatka Submarine. This Soviet-era submarine may be a relic of a time gone by, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't have all the necessary bells and whistles for a modern hi-tech base of operations.

The Kosatka Submarine is one of the best "vehicles" to own in GTA Online and has many neat tricks up its sleeve. However, many players may have found it locked while looking to purchase it from Warstock Cache and Carry.

How to unlock the Kosatka Submarine in GTA Online?

In order to purchase a Kosatka Submarine, players must first visit Miguel Madrazo in the Music Locker nightclub. Once they enter the Music Locker, they must proceed to the VIP section of the club, where a cutscene with Madrazo will play out. He will then offer the GTA Online protagonist a job.

The job is to recover certain sensitive files in possession of a notorious drug lord, El Rubio. After meeting with Miguel, players can access Warstock Cache and Carry and find the Kosatka Submarine unlocked.

The minimum price for the Kosatka is a pretty significant $2,200,000 and can go up to $9,085,000 with added modifications and functionality.

Why should players purchase the Kosatka?

Miguel informs the GTA Online protagonist that to approach Cayo Perico (the island which serves as El Rubio's primary base of operations), they will need a submarine. The Kosatka Submarine is piloted by the GTA Online protagonist and Pavel, who made changes to it to be captained and piloted by a crew of one.

Thus, players will require a Kosatka Submarine to serve as the Cayo Perico Heist base. As this vehicle only requires a minimum crew of one, the heist can be completed solo, making it the first of its kind in GTA Online.

In addition to access to the heist, the Kosatka has a lot of additional features, including:

A Dinghy upon request (while away from Submarine) Sonar Station - Can be used to locate treasure chests underwater. (Price: $1,200,000) Guided Missiles- 4000m range (Price: $1,900,000) Weapons Workshop - Can be used to upgrade weapons to MKII variants (Price: $350,000) Moon Pool Vehicles: Sparrow ($1,815,000), Kraken Avisa ($1,545,000)