5 reasons why the Cayo Perico Heist is the best heist in GTA Online

Who knew that a simple private island would host the best heist in GTA Online in the form of the Cayo Perico Heist.

As the Cayo Perico Heist is the most recent heist in GTA Online, it's arguably the most popular one among most players. If Google Trends was the sole metric, it would be classified as the definitive most popular heist in GTA Online. Not just in heists, but in general Google searches as a whole.

That means that players love to look up anything pertaining to the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online. Sometimes it's tips players look for, while other times it's funny fail moments.

Regardless of a player's personal preferences, there's often an appreciation for the Cayo Perico Heist as a whole in GTA Online. Knowing this, some players might be curious as to why this particular heist is sometimes heralded as the best heist in GTA Online.

Five reasons why the Cayo Perico Heist is the best heist in GTA Online

#5 - It takes the player to a new location

Image via GTA Wiki

This is a minor reason, but it's still a valid one nonetheless. The Cayo Perico Heist takes the player to a new location in GTA Online that they've never had access to before. While new interiors were made for other heists, none of them were in an entirely different location from San Andreas itself. Cayo Perico is a private island in the Caribbean, but it fits the atmosphere of GTA Online perfectly.

Advertisement

In some ways, it's reminiscent of Vice City in terms of its connections to drugs and its beach-esque setting. It isn't all glitz and glamor though, as the player can find several dead bodies and other strange oddities lying around the perimeter of the island in GTA Online. It's honestly a shame that the player can't own the property or go back to it on events other than the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, because it's such a beautiful island to explore.

#4 - The Cayo Perico Heist has an interesting story

Image via GTA Wiki

Most heists in GTA Online have an interesting backstory of some kind, but not all of them. While the later heists tend to expand the lore of GTA Online, it's arguable that the Cayo Perico Heist does it the best out of all of them. It incorporates all the good aspects of GTA Online's characterization and storytelling and places it into an easy-to-follow, yet not forceful, manner.

Advertisement

The player is free to explore the island to discover some of the aforementioned oddities, which can often indicate the events that have taken place on the island. Outside of that, the overall plot of the Cayo Perico is quite entertaining, with characters like El Rubio being prime examples of excellent characters being exclusive to GTA Online. Considering some fans don't like spoilers, there won't be any spoilers listed here, although it is recommended for fans to try the Cayo Perico Heist at least once for the story in GTA Online.

#3 - The gameplay is fun

Image via TGG (YouTube)

Sometimes, a heist being fun is just a good enough reason to consider it one of the best heists in GTA Online. Obviously, "fun" is a subjective term, but the community at large does find the Cayo Perico Heist to be one of the most enjoyable heists in the game, so that's still a valid reason for it to be considered one of the best heists in GTA Online as a whole.

There are multiple ways to do the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, and all of them are quite fun. It doesn't feel like a drag where the player is forced to choose one method over another.

Advertisement

#2 - Excellent pay

Image via TGG (YouTube)

As the Cayo Perico Heist is the most recent heist in GTA Online, it should go without saying that it's privy to all of the advantages modern updates tend to have.

The Cayo Perico Heist is an excellent money-maker, especially for how easy it is. Considering money is the name of the game in GTA Online, it's one of the main reasons why some players find the Cayo Perico Heist to be the best in GTA Online.

It doesn't just pay excellently for a heist either, it's genuinely an easy heist to do. Once the player figures out what to do, it's honestly difficult to fail the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online. This means that a player can grind the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online for as long as they want and not worry about being inefficient.

#1 - It can be done solo

Image via GTA Gentleman (YouTube)

Advertisement

One of the biggest frustrations most players have with heists is having to rely on other players to start and complete it. It doesn't matter if it's one or three others, it still forces the player to seek assistance from other players. If they don't have friends to play with, then they're forced to queue up with randoms, which is often a disastrous experience.

Fortunately, a sole player can start and complete the Cayo Perico Heist on their own. This makes learning the optimal routes a lot easier, as they don't have to rely on other players for maximum efficiency.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.