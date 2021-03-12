5 common mistakes that beginners tend to make in GTA Online

Beginners are bound to make a lot of mistakes in GTA Online, and this is understandable. After all, they are new to the game.

However, there are some common mistakes and misconceptions that can be costly to their gameplay experience. GTA Online already has a wealth-gap problem, so it's best for beginners to avoid it as soon as possible.

Of course, some beginners are knowledgeable enough to know what to do. However, others are completely new to GTA Online. This list aims to help those beginners avoid common mistakes in the game.

What are the biggest mistakes that beginners make in GTA Online?

#5 - Crossplay misconception

Starting this list is a minor misconception that some beginners still seem to have about GTA Online. GTA Online has no crossplay, yet some beginners often wonder why they can't play with their friends on another console. While there are multiple reasons why people play on a specific console, there's also a good reason why there is no crossplay in GTA Online.

Before a new GTA Online player buys a console and a copy of GTA 5, they should be aware that they cannot play with their friends if they're playing on a different platform. This is especially disastrous if the beginner plans to play with a more experienced friend who can do heists with them, as they will have to resort to finding new friends in-game.

#4 - Doing random heists when they can

It should go without saying that most random heists usually end in disaster. Players don't get much from failing heists, and heists that fail continually are just a waste of time for everyone involved.

Considering that beginners tend to be the worst players in the game, they're often the reason why these heists end up being a waste of time.

Beginners should use Discord or Reddit to try and find other GTA Online players who can teach them the essentials of important heists. Beginners also don't need to play alone. It's often better to find a friend one can rely on.

#3 - Trying to pause GTA Online

The most obvious thing some players tend to forget is that one cannot pause an online multiplayer game like GTA Online. If a player could pause a whole lobby, that would be hilarious, albeit extremely annoying.

GTA Online players do not normally possess the power to pause an entire lobby so they can grab food or use the bathroom.

This kind of mistake is something casual gamers are more inclined to make, but it's one that can be easily fixed. Instead, it's better for GTA Online beginners to enter Passive Mode or enter a safe house to minimize the chance of getting spawn camped, mugged or otherwise humiliated.

#2 - Fighting higher-leveled players all day in Freemode

If a beginner doesn't have the weaponry or the upgrades to pursue a prolonged fight with a GTA Online veteran, then it makes no sense to constantly die fighting them over and over again. It's best to swallow one's pride, grind it out and try to catch up to them. Not only will a beginner's K/D ratio become embarrassing, but they'll lose time that they could've used for grinding.

While it is certainly fun to mess around in Freemode, beginners shouldn't only do that. If they're getting griefed, they need to either enter Passive Mode or leave to a new lobby. Acting tough won't get beginners far in GTA Online.

#1 - Spending money on unnecessary purchases

Considering how vital money is in GTA Online, it should be readily apparent to beginners that wasting it on unnecessary purchases is one of the worst things one can do in the game.

If a starting player wastes their first few million on cosmetics, they will be incredibly behind in terms of efficiency. The only thing they'll have over other beginners is a little more skill and some fashion.

Likewise, spending one's money on cool-looking but terrible vehicles is a common mistake that players make. There are plenty of good cars under $100K, so there is no reason to spend a few million on a fancy sports car that instantly crumbles under an explosion. Beginners should save their money and spend it on essential businesses or try to get into the Cayo Perico Heist as soon as possible.

