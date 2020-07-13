GTA Online: How to turn off Passive Mode

There are several players in GTA Online who are only looking to cause trouble for other players.

Passive Mode allows you to roam around Los Santos in GTA Online without having to deal with such players.

(Picture Credits: 'ugp', YouTube)

GTA Online is a massive achievement in game development and a huge commercial success for Rockstar Games. It features an expansive number of game modes and makes full use of Los Santos as the primary location from GTA V.

Among the numerous game modes such as Arena War, Stockpile and Heists, Freemode in GTA Online has a lot to offer. Freemode allows all players in a session to freely roam in the city and engage in plenty of activities.

There are also Freemode Events that players can take part in for cash and RP bonuses, among other things. However, every session is filled with players whose sole aim is to make life difficult for others in GTA Online.

How to turn off passive mode in GTA Online

GTA Online Interaction Menu (picture credits: chaos network, youtube)

With the recent sale of the Oppressor MKII, the number of players who fly around and lob missiles at unsuspecting players has increased exponentially.

Turning on Passive Mode seems like a good option to use from time to time as these players and "griefers" can often ruin the game experience for everyone. However, there are times when you will need to turn off passive mode and take the fight to these players. This is how you can turn off Passive Mode in GTA Online:

Open the Interaction Menu Look for the Passive Mode option Toggle it on/off

The Interaction Menu is an essential part of GTA Online so be sure to check the control scheme to make sure you know the key parts of the game. The Interaction Menu can be brought up on the PS4 by holding down the Touchpad button.

The Interaction Menu offers several other options such as Inventory, Character Actions and many other things.

